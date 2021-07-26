‘Fading’ Madonna Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Amid Reports Of Plastic Surgery, Other Attention-Seeking Behavior?

Is Madonna desperately seeking attention through media stunts and cosmetic surgeries? That’s the narrative multiple tabloids have been pushing. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Madonna Trying To Prove Something With Racy Instagram Post?

Last year, the Globe reported Madonna was posting risque photos of herself onto Instagram as a “cry for attention.” The outlet called her “aging” and “fading,” insisting the singer was trying to prove something by posting the photos. The outlet even consulted a doctor who had not treated Madonna that insisted she was having “trouble accepting the fact that she’s naturally getting older.” The magazine insisted that Madonna’s time in the limelight had passed and she should move on.

Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out that the tabloid seemed to have no idea who it was talking about. Madonna has never been afraid of shocking people and has definitely never been shy about showing some skin. The singer has been pushing boundaries since the early ’80s and has never stopped. This wasn’t some “desperate” bid for attention. For Madonna, a racy photo isn’t exactly a novelty.

Madonna Eloping With Boyfriend For Attention?

Then, OK! reported Madonna was aiming to make headlines and seemingly stay relevant by marrying her boyfriend. The singer has come under fire in the past for dating well under her age group. Her current boyfriend is a whopping 35 years younger than her, but the tabloid insists that’s not stopping Madonna from putting a ring on his finger. According to the tabloid’s source, Madonna was insisting “that this is no publicity stunt and that their romance is the real thing…. but folks know she loves to get people talking.”

The implication was that Madonna was seeking attention by tying the knot with her young beau. But what the outlet failed to explain was that Madonna and her boyfriend have been dating for years and it wouldn’t be the craziest thing for them to get hitched. Sure, people criticize their age difference, but just like any couple dating for a long time, marriage is a logical option to explore. That being said, there was no evidence pointing to an impending wedding at all.

Madonna’s Face Left ‘Unrecognizable’ By Plastic Surgery?

Then New Idea took its shot at the iconic singer, insisting extensive cosmetic operations had left her “unrecognizable.” According to a plastic surgeon who has never treated Madonna, she has “certainly had her lips augmented relative to her younger years… Her cheeks are fuller, likely due to fat transfers from other areas of the body, and her brows are in a youthful elevated position which may be due to a brow lift.” Altogether, the outlet claimed Madonna had spent $500,000 on cosmetic work.

Gossip Cop explained that while it’s no secret she’s has had some work done, a half-a-million price tag is a bit extreme even for Madonna. It’s obvious Madonna edits her photos and keeps things looking tight, but if she were appearing strung out and haggard, the tabloid would dog her appearance. There’s no winning this game as an older woman in show-biz.

‘Youth-Crazy’ Madonna’s Face Frightening Fans?

The National Enquirer then stepped up to the plate, insisting Madonna was addicted to plastic surgery. According to the tabloid’s alleged insider, “Her eyes are almost shut tight and her blown-up cheeks look like they’ve been stung by a dozen bees!” Another source added, “If Madonna doesn’t lay off the cosmetic enhancements she’ll turn into another Jocelyn ‘Catwoman’ Wildenstein.” Finally, the insider alleged Madonna’s children were begging her to slow down on the cosmetic procedures.

Of course, Gossip Cop got straight to the point: Madonna is allowed to do what she likes with her own body. Tabloids are not medical experts, and it’s irresponsible for them to pretend otherwise. And since the magazine had an extended history of spreading offensive lies about the singer, it was safe to say this particular story was unreliable.

