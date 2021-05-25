FabFitFun’s Summer 2021 Box Is Here And Has Some Of The Best Product Choices Yet

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Subscription boxes are a trendy business model these days, but are they really worth it? You might be stuck with products you don’t like or ever use, which can feel like a waste of money. Then again, finding a new fav you would have never thought to look for is oh so rewarding.

You’ve may have heard of FabFitFun, a quarterly subscription box that features the best in makeup, skincare, wellness, fashion, tech, and home goods. These items aren’t just travel size or sample size, either. We’re talking about full-size, authentic, premium products from brands like JENNYBIRD, glossmetics, NatureLab, nectar, stila, Beyond Yoga, Skin&Co, and many more.

If you haven’t tried them yet, or it’s been a while, FabFitFun has a ton of new exciting options to make sure you get a box full of items you’ll love and actually use. And their summer box, which is currently on sale for $10 off for new users using the code FAB10!, has a ton of amazing finds.

The Summer 2021 Box Is Here!

FabFitFun has officially started customization on their Summer 2021 subscription boxes, and they feature some of the best product choices yet. Check out some of our top picks.

Summer Fridays CC Me Serum

This clean, multi-tasking Vitamin C serum from Summer Fridays is a must have for your summer skincare. Two super-powered forms of Vitamin C helps to instantly brighten your complexion while working to reduce the appearance of dark spots. The addition of Squalene boosts hydration and seals in moisture, while Peptide Complex helps to improve skin’s elasticity. This cruelty-free formula normally retails for $64, which is more than the price of an entire FabFitFun box full of goodies!

Rae Dunn Salsa And Guac Bowls

These cute serving bowls are a must have for your next BBQ. The 4-piece set includes a larger bowl for salsa, and smaller bowl for guac, and two handy small wooden serving spoons. It might seem like a small detail, but the spoons make it easy to dish up your dip of choice on a plate or right on the chip to protect against those dreaded double dippers.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is a summer must have, but what makes this version from Living Proof unique is the fact that it actually cleans hair. The quick-absorbing powder absorbs excess oil, sweat, and odor, while patented Healthy Hair Molecules allows the powder to then be removed, resulting in healthy, clean hair sans water! Stop covering up dirt and oil between normal shampoos with this amazing find that retails for $39.

TF Publishing Co Brain Teasers and Activity Book Bundle

If you’re getting sick of endlessly scrolling through your phone, then these fun, thoughtful books are just what you need to break the habit. With over 115 activities in each book, you can enjoy brain teasers, word puzzles, coloring pages, journal prompts, and so much more. Challenge your mind with trivia, problem solving games, and fun activities that can be enjoyed just about anywhere. Perfect for plane rides, beach days, or on the couch.

Mented Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick

We are finally moving towards maskless living once again, which means it’s finally time to rock a trendy lip color. This liquid lipstick from Mented Cosmetics offers a velvety matte finish with all day color that won’t dry your lips out. FabFitFun members will be able to choose between peachy keen, blood orange, or blacker the berry shades.

Aria Beauty Reusable Makeup Swabs

If you’re looking to cut down on single use products, you need to check out these reusable swabs from Aria Beauty. The medical-grade silicone tips are washable for repeated use, making them the perfect alternative to cotton swabs. The rounded side is great for applying eyeshadow, lip products, or concealer, while the pointed side is perfect for precision application, separating clumped lashes, and fixing mistakes.

How Does A FabFitFun Membership Work?

Signing up for a FabFitFun membership is extremely easy. First, go to their website and choose your plan–seasonal or annual.

Seasonal members receive a quarterly box (four times a year), and they are charged just before each box ships. The subscription will automatically renew each season unless you decide to cancel before your next billing date.

Annual members pay one fee up front that totals less than the cost of the seasonal membership but still receive all four boxes throughout the year. Just like the seasonal membership, an annual membership can be canceled before the scheduled renewal date.

Annual members also get extra perks like additional customization options in every box, early access to customization, exclusive early shopping windows for Add-Ons and Edit Sales, early shipping, and more!

How Do They Know Which Products To Put In Your Box?

When you first sign up for a FabFitFun membership, you’ll complete a personalization survey. The questions can get really specific in the different categories, but it’s all designed to find out which products will work best for you. You’ll complete everything from a product preference survey to a fitness profile to a beauty profile.

Once you’re a member, you’ll get an email a few weeks before your box is packed and shipped to let you know that the customization is underway. At that time, you can log into your account and personalize your picks. Annual members have the option to fully customize their box, while seasonal members have four customizations per box. And for those that love surprises, members can still opt to have their box be 100% curated by the FabFitFun team.

After you receive each box, you’ll get a survey asking you to rate each individual product, as well as the entire seasonal box as a whole.

Perks, Perks, And More Perks

A FabFitFun membership comes with a lot of perks.

In addition to choosing some or all of your items each season, you can get some spoilers in advance by joining the FabFitFun community on social media. Their channels and Community Forum on the FabFitFun app will reveal certain items before your box arrives. There’s also exclusive announcements and giveaways.

Another perk is the FabFitFun membership dashboard, where you can access members-only offers and browse the FabFitFun shop.

As a member, you’ll also get exclusive access to a library of workouts and cooking ideas from elite gurus. From barre to yoga, FFFTV has something for everyone at every fitness level. You can start watching right away from a laptop/desktop or directly on your TV if you have an Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick.

The Add-Ons sale is another perk that allows you to shop super-discounted products that you can add to your seasonal subscription box. You’ll get an email when the Add-Ons sale is open.

Even though it’s unlikely to happen, we also want to mention the perk known as “unlimited swap for credit.”

If for some reason you don’t love the FabFitFun box for the upcoming season, you can take the credit and create your very own shopping experience. You can use FabFitFun’s Boost My Box, Refills, Add-Ons, Edits, other sales, and even The Shop. Basically, you can use the credit how you like.

How Much Does It Cost?

The seasonal membership at FabFitFun costs $49.99 per box, which is billed quarterly. But the best deal is the annual membership. It costs $45 per box, billed annually at $179.99.

Everytime you open your FabFitFun box, you’ll feel like you’re getting amazing deals. That’s because you are. Often you’ll find products inside your subscription box that retail for $50 for or more all on their own. According to FabFitFun, each box is worth approximately $200.

Get Your Discount Code

If we haven’t yet convinced you to try the FabFitFun subscription box, we’re ready to make the deal a little bit sweeter. You can get $10 off the new Summer 2021 box by using promo code FAB10! at checkout.

We’re very confident that you will absolutely love the FabFitFun subscription box. But if for some reason we’re wrong (we’re not), you can cancel your subscription at any time.

With a FabFitFun subscription box, you’ll get incredible savings on every item. As an added bonus, shipping is always free in the contiguous US.