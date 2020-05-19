Everything You Need To Know About Steve Harvey's Marriages And Kids

The comedian married again in 1996 to a woman named Mary. The former couple welcomed a son, Wynton, together. The pair divorced in 2005, and the ensuing court battle was contentious to say the least.

In 2017, over a decade after they divorced, Mary filed a lawsuit against Steve Harvey, which included claims of "child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress" and "soul murder," according to TMZ, who broke the news of the lawsuit.

Mary decided to sue her ex-husband because she claimed she hadn't received the millions of dollars she believed was owed to her following her divorce from Harvey. The case was quickly thrown out by a judge, however, since it needed to be filed in Texas.