Everything You Need To Know About Steve Harvey’s Marriages And Kids

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Steve Harvey is known for his comedy, his talk show, and his role as the host of Family Feud. His family, however, has been the most important part of his life. The radio show host has been through highs and lows in his personal life through the years, but his dedication to his family has always remained the same.

Steve Harvey’s had a few marriages

Harvey, who was born Broderick Stephen Harvey, has been married three times. Strangely enough, all three of Harvey’s wives’ names all start with “M.” Harvey married his first wife, Marcia, in 1980. During that marriage, Harvey welcomed three children: twin daughters Karli and Brandi, and son Broderick Jr. The couple eventually divorced in 1994.

The comedian married again in 1996 to a woman named Mary. The former couple welcomed a son, Wynton, together. The pair divorced in 2005, and the ensuing court battle was contentious to say the least. In 2017, over a decade after they divorced, Mary filed a lawsuit against Steve Harvey, which included claims of “child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress” and “soul murder,” according to TMZ, who broke the news of the lawsuit. Mary decided to sue her ex-husband because she claimed she hadn’t received the millions of dollars she believed was owed to her following her divorce from Harvey. The case was quickly thrown out by a judge, however, since it needed to be filed in Texas.

He’s only had one true love: Majorie

In 2007, Steve Harvey married his current wife, Marjorie. Though that’s the year the two got married, their love story actually began way back in 1990. At the time, Harvey was doing a set as a stand-up comedian in a comedy club in Memphis. Marjorie walked into the club after Harvey had already started his performance. Harvey went silent as Marjorie walked to her seat in the front row and Marjorie recalled that she was about to receive “the business” from the comedian about interrupting his show, but that wasn’t what the comic was thinking. Instead of teasing her, Harvey explained to the audience, “I’m sorry, I don’t know who this is, but I’m going to marry her.”

It took over a decade to make that statement into reality, but true love always finds a way. Marjorie had three children from a previous marriage: Lori, Jason, and Morgan. Harvey adopted her children and his brood instantly swelled from four to seven. Harvey and his wife now have five grandchildren together.

Though it’s obvious that Marjorie and Harvey are very happy together, tabloids continue to claim otherwise. Rumors began surfacing, both online via Radar Online and in print form from the National Enquirer, that Marjorie and Steve Harvey were headed for a “$400 million divorce” over Kris Jenner. Gossip Cop investigated these allegations and found them totally untrue. Marjorie and Harvey clearly haven’t divorced since we debunked those rumors, which just proves that the untrustworthy outlets simply made up these claims. They obviously misjudged the relationship.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.