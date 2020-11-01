Everything We Know About Rebel Wilson And Jacob Busch's Relationship

Even though the pair went public in recent months, the two have been dating for a while. An insider tells Us that the two met in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and stayed in touch while Wilson was living in Australia. "Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” says the source. "He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her."

“I’m a lucky guy,” Busch commented on a recent Instagram pic of the two, taken inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.