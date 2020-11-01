Everything We Know About Rebel Wilson And Jacob Busch's Relationship

If you follow Rebel Wilson on social media, you may have noticed something different these days. A certain gentleman by the name of Jacob Busch has been making recurring appearances in her pics and stories lately, and as of last month, they've made their relationship official. Curious about their blossoming romance? So are we. Here's the intel we've gathered so far.
The Pitch Perfect actress made things Instagram official in September by posting a pic of the two en route to a gala in Monaco (check out Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale in the pics, too!) While you may not be able to tell (especially given Wilson's ability to pass for a college kid), the two have an 11-year age gap. Wilson is 40; Busch, 29. Perhaps he's got a thing for older women—after all, his exes include former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Adrienne Maloof, who was 53 when she dated the then 25-year-old.
Busch is an heir to Anheuser-Busch, the St. Louis-based company that produces Budweiser, Stella Artois, Beck's, and countless other beer brands. His great-great-grandfather, Adolphus Busch, co-founded the Anheuser-Busch brewery back in 1852. Sources estimate his net worth is $100 million, but he has multiple business ventures that are independent of his family's name. They include Sons Beer—an independent brewery he co-founded with Carlo Mondavi (son of legendary wine producer Robert Mondavi) and Elliott Taylor (son of restaurant industry exec Ronald Lee Taylor)—and Napp's, a small-batch, dairy-free ice cream brand.
Even though the pair went public in recent months, the two have been dating for a while. An insider tells Us that the two met in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and stayed in touch while Wilson was living in Australia. "Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” says the source. "He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her."
“I’m a lucky guy,” Busch commented on a recent Instagram pic of the two, taken inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Helicopters in Monaco. Private planes in Ireland. The happy couple are apparently building a bond in various destinations. Earlier this month, Wilson shared pics of herself and Busch on a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They say traveling with a significant other is a true test of the relationship, so Wilson and Busch must have a strong one!