Everything We Know About Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles: From Affair To Marriage

Similarly false was the claim that Parker Bowles “caught” Prince Charles with Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother. In reality, the two hadn’t been “caught” in a compromising situation, as New Idea suggestively hinted. According to the outlet, Prince Charles simply enjoyed the American woman’s company and sometimes chatted with her over the phone. Parker Bowles, however, was worried that “history could well in fact repeat itself.” Gossip Cop couldn’t find any evidence beyond the anonymous source’s insistence that there might be something going on between the two, which is very shaky proof. Considering all the other false stories in the tabloids about the royal duo, it felt safe to call the story probably false.