Everything We Know About Nicole Kidman's Kids With Tom Cruise

The National Enquirer published an article last fall that claimed Connor was cutting ties with his action-flick father and leaving the religion for good. The often debunked outlet tried to make it seem as if Connor was frustrated with all the rules in Scientology and branching out on his own, exploring hobbies and romantic relationships outside of the religion. None of this was true. Much more reliable reports showed that Connor was dating someone who’d also been raised in the church. As for his outside hobbies and jobs, it was a ridiculous overreach by the outlet. Scientologists don’t have specific jobs they can do, and it seemed from our research that Connor’s father supported his passions.