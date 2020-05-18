Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart's Relationship

Gossip Cop looked into this tabloid tale and discovered that it was entirely false. Once again, we checked in with a source close to the situation who informed us the story was entirely made up. Cyrus is not "settling" with Simpson because she could not have Kristen Stewart and the idea that she is comes across as totally insulting. In going through these old busts, Gossip Cop could only find two things linking Cyrus and Stewart besides their friendship: they're both bisexual women in Hollywood, and they both dated Stella Maxwell. The tabloids' strange fixation on linking the two of them together on the flimsiest of connections is a trend we hope fizzles out soon.