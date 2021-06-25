Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Everything We Know About Mark Hoppus’ Health And Battle With Cancer

J
Jane Andrews
5:26 pm, June 25, 2021
Mark Hoppus at E3 Gaming Convention flashing a peace sign at the camera.
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Nintendo)

Mark Hoppus shocked fans when he recently revealed he was diagnosed with cancer. The Blink 182 singer and bassist told his Twitter followers that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past three months, though he didn’t specify what type of cancer he’s fighting. So what’s the latest on the musician’s health? Here’s what we currently know about Mark Hoppus’s battle with cancer.

Mark Hoppus Revealed He Is Battling Cancer

Last week, Hoppus posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of himself with an IV in his arm and the caption: “Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please.” While he deleted the story not long after posting it, he took to his Twitter feed soon after to officially announce that he has cancer. In addition to noting that he’s been receiving chemotherapy, the Blink 182 front man said: “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

Hoppus’ Band Mates, Peers, And Fans Showed Support On Social

Unsurprisingly, there was an outpouring love for Hoppus in the wake of his announcement. Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker expressed his support for his band mate and buddy, telling E! News, “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.” He also posted a picture of himself and Mark in an Instagram story and wrote, “Love you @markhoppus.”

Former band mate Tom Delong, who left Blink 182 in 2015, publicly showed his support for Hoppus on Twitter, writing: “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

Thousands of fans also showed their love and support for Hoppus via Twitter, including fellow cancer fighters and survivors. @RolloMacFlurry wrote: “We’re with you Mark. I’ve been battling cancer for 4 years now and my advice is stay positive and focus on what life has to offer once you’ve beat it. Take extra time to appreciate all the small things, you will start to see the world from a different light. You can do this.”

And @MattSkeens said, “Been a fan since before I had my bouts as a kid. It’s been 17 years cancer free since the second bout with Hodgkins. You’re going to beat this! If I can do it I know a badass rockstar like you will too! In my thoughts buddy.”

@whoiswill_ even told Hoppus that Blink 182’s music helped him during his own cancer fight, writing: “I met you in 2016 and it was the best day of my life, earlier this year when I was going through my own battle w chemotherapy, blink-182 got me through it. You have entertained and brought so much happiness and joy to so many including myself over the years. Hang in there Mark.”

Hoppus’s fellow musicians chimed in to express their support, too, including Good Charlotte’s Billy Martin who wrote, “Lots of love to you Mark!” and Jamie’s Elsewhere/Of Mice and Men singer and bassist Aaron Pauley who said, “Sending you love and encouragement.”

Mark Hoppus’s Simple Creatures band mate Alex Gaskarth tried to throw some light and levity into the mix, writing, “❤️Do you have a moment to talk about hyperspace tracking.”

Even Hollywood celebrities Tweeted messages of support, includingThe Office’s B.J. Novak who wrote, “❤️You’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people.”

As of this writing, Hoppus still hasn’t revealed his exact diagnosis, so we don’t know much more about his condition than what he shared in his statement. But we’ll be here to update you once any new information is available. In the meantime, we’re sending our love and good thoughts to this talented musician.

