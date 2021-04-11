Everything We Know About Mark Harmon’s Planned ‘NCIS’ Departure

Is Mark Harmon retiring from NCIS? Tabloids have been claiming just that for a while now. Gossip Cop wants to share what we know about the TV icon’s plans.

Feuds Sending Mark Harmon Into Retirement?

In 2019, the Globe reported that Harmon had plans to leave NCIS. In the article, a supposed NCIS insider spilled all the gruesome details about Harmon’s attitude on set to the tabloid. The source confided that Harmon was “hated by the rest of the cast because he holds grudges and has gotten people fired.” The source went on, calling Harmon “a real dictator on the set,” claiming he had “sparked a lot of conflicts among his co-workers.” According to the piece, Harmon wanted to abandon the toxic workplace he created because he was simply “fed up.”

Despite the report, Harmon had no plans to leave the show. A year passed, and with it, another season of NCIS starring Harmon. Clearly, this “insider” was sorely misinformed. Additionally, Gossip Cop was able to check in with a representative of Harmon’s that confirmed there was no truth to the claims. But, speculation about Harmon’s departure hasn’t stopped.

Harmon Tired Of The City?

Star magazine reported last year that Harmon was quitting NCIS mid-production because he needed a break from city life. The tabloid’s supposed insider insisted that Harmon was “tired of the traffic and the crowds,” and that Montana was just the place to get away from it all. The source rambled on, claiming “it’s getting to the point where he just wants to be on the ranch.”

While it was true that production was cut short, it was not because Harmon was fleeing to Montana. Production was halted early last year due to coronavirus concerns, and Harmon had no plans at the time to leave the show.

Harmon Ready To Leave?

A recent report from National Enquirer claimed Harmon was “ready to walk into the sunset with Pam.” The report insisted Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, was Harmon’s motivation to quit the show. The article alleged that Dawber’s recent stint guest-starring on the program was the perfect way for Harmon to wrap up his time there, since it had always been a dream of his.

While it’s true that Harmon’s wife is joining him this season, and his contract wraps up at the end of it, there’s been no news confirming or denying his exit. When asked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly whether or not her appearance on the show had anything to do with Harmon’s plans to leave, Dawber responded “that has nothing to do with anything.” While we don’t know if Harmon is returning for another season, we do know that his decision has nothing to do with his wife’s role on the show.

What We Know

In the show’s plot, Harmon’s character has been suspended from the force, making it seem like Harmon has an out if he wants it. That being said, it’s public knowledge that Harmon’s wife, Dawber, will be guest-starring alongside him later in the season. Harmon’s contract is up after this season wraps, and the show has neither been cancelled nor renewed for a 2021-2022 season.

With all of these factors in mind, it’s surely possible Harmon might decide to make his exit from the show, but nothing is known for sure. There’s been speculation that Harmon will leave the show, return, or find a happy middle as a guest-star. What we do know is that these tabloids will likely know the fate of the show when the rest of us do, and no sooner.

