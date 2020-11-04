Everything We Know About Kaia Gerber And Jacob Elordi's Relationship

Model Kaia Gerber and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi are currently the hottest young couple in the COVID-19 era. While the two haven't been an item for very long, rumors already have Hollywood astir. Are they moving too fast? Were hearts broken in the process? We're outlining the deets on the pair—you decide if it's just a fling or something more.
In September, E! News spotted Gerber, 19, and Elordi, 23, having dinner at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu. It was the first time the two were seen in public together.
However, the outlet sounded quite sure that the meetup was platonic. "Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there," said a source. "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests."
"Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is flirtation between the two," the source added. "She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people."
But just a week later, Page Six reported that the two shared "a PDA-filled date night," with hand-holding paparazzi photos supporting the story.
Perhaps Elodri and Gerber's recent relationships were the reason they weren't looking to make a quick announcement.
In February, a source confirmed to E! News that Elordi had been dating Euphoria co-star Zendaya for months. (The two were brilliantly captured on holiday in Greece that summer.) The insider said they were "inseparable," but as of September, they were reportedly over.
Elordi was still a gentleman, posting a congratulatory note when Zendaya won the Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series that same month.
As for Gerber, she was last linked to Pete Davidson. But the romance fizzled out fast and in February, the 26-year-old SNL comedian spoke to Charlamagne Tha God about why things didn't work out.
"We were dating for a few months," said Davidson. "She's very young, and I'm [expletive] going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab … It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and [expletive]. She should be enjoying her work."
While Page Six revealed that Kaia's parents, model Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, weren't wild about their daughter's ties to Davidson, they are giving Elordi a chance.
Shortly after their first dinner, the couple went on a getaway with the folks. People reported that the double date took place in Los Cabos, Mexico, where Gerber's dad co-owns a luxury retreat with George Clooney.
After Halloween, the two took their romance to social media. Gerber posted a series of pics of the two dressed in their costumes as Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Naturally, the internet went wild. "Stunnnnn!" exclaimed Charli XCX. "Gorgeous," added designer Marc Jacobs. Elordi's Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow also chimed in with, "Wooowowowowow."
Stay tuned to see if Elordi and Gerber stick together, or if their relationship goes the way of the Presleys.