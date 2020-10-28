Everything We Know About Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's Lead Up To Their Engagement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been Hollywood’s favorite odd couple since The Voice judges first began dating a little over five years ago. Now that the two have officially announced their engagement, Gossip Cop would like to take a look back over all the tabloid rumors concerning the songbird couple from over the years. There have been dire predictions made about the musical duo since the beginning, but despite the doom and gloom from the tabloids, Stefani and Shelton have continued to thrive.
The last year has included a slew of rumors allegedly detailing the nasty fights Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would get into. According to these reports, many of the fights were started over where their relationship was going, often with Stefani pushing Shelton for a deeper commitment. Gossip Cop looked into each of these supposed tiffs and found they all had one thing in common.
Last December, the National Enquirer reported that Stefani and Shelton were “locked in a vicious food fight.” Shelton, the tabloid insisted, was a “committed carnivore” that adored “high-carb, caloric foods,” while Stefani tried to avoid “her guy’s fatty fare like the plague.” A suspicious insider snitched,
This becomes a problem during the holidays because Blake stuffs his face like a pig and Gwen's grossed out by it. He makes fun of her diet of lettuce, tofu and veggies, and it turns into this quarrel every meal!
Gossip Cop figured that the couple, who had already been together for several years at this point, would be able to get through a single meal without fighting over what the other was eating. Besides, the couple had documented themselves cooking for the holidays several times, and there was no hint of any quarreling at all, just a family having fun.
A few weeks later, In Touch reported on a more serious note that Stefani threatened to leave Shelton if he didn’t propose to her. The tabloid insisted that Stefani was tired of waiting for Shelton to do the right thing and buy her a ring. “She's had enough,” a supposed source told the outlet. “She's patiently waited for Blake to pop the question for years, and he keeps on dragging his cowboy boots.”
In reality, Stefani was more than content with her relationship and wasn’t rushing Shelton to propose or threatening him, which a source close to the singer confirmed to Gossip Cop. The former No Doubt frontwoman had even recently spoken to Entertainment Tonight about how pleased she was with her partner, explaining,
Blake saved my life, everybody knows that. Like, we're just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we're just trying to savor every moment together.
After a few months had passed, the Enquirer came back with another article making outlandish claims about Stefani and Shelton, this time alleging the two singers were leading separate lives and struggling to keep the spark alive in their relationship. At the time, Shelton was traveling around the country for his Friends And Heroes Tour while Stefani was in the midst of her Las Vegas residency.
The distance, the outlet alleged, had “torn them apart.” In a last ditch effort to save his relationship with “the love of his life,” Shelton planned to meet Stefani in South America, where she’d be headlining three Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. A dubious source added,
Blake had to move mountains and shift things around in his own schedule, but he knows this is make it or break it time.
Gossip Cop considered this entire story to be total nonsense. For starters, Shelton didn’t need to “move mountains” or do too much shifting around in his schedule to make Stefani’s South American appearances. His tour ended a week before her events were due to begin, so having the free time was never an issue. Besides, after dating for several years, we were certain that Stefani and Shelton had worked out ways to see each other while touring, especially since the two had gone on several tours since the beginning of their relationship, and it never seemed to cause a problem.
More recently, that same tabloid claimed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were fighting over politics. A source told the gossip rag, “These two disagree on a lot of things, and one of those things is politics,” adding that Shelton’s a “good ole country boy and Gwen’s a cool, L.A. punk rocker.” According to the source, the two were “struggling to find common ground,” and “the weeks leading up to the election could rip these two apart.”
In actuality, Shelton admitted a couple of years back that he doesn’t “do politics” after he was accused of having a secret meeting with conservative former Senator Paul Ryan. Though politics certainly can, and do, tear families apart, Stefani and Shelton’s relationship appears to be doing just fine on that front for now.
Just last week, In Touch once again reported that Gwen Stefani had clashed with Blake Shelton over when he was going to propose, and supposedly wound up spending a night in a hotel after the fight got particularly heated. Stefani allegedly “walked out” after Shelton confessed that he never planned to marry the “Sweet Escape” singer. It didn’t take long for Shelton to start calling Stefani over and over again, seeking out a second chance with the singer, according to sources who spoke with the outlet. “He realized he’d made the biggest mistake of his life letting her go like that,” the tattler explained.
Gossip Cop found that the story read more like a soap opera than real life, especially with all the plot holes the story contained. Considering the fact that the tabloid had already pushed almost the exact same story a year before, we felt confident calling the story out for being completely made up.
If the tabloids are to be believed, all this alleged fighting between Shelton and Stefani has had an impact on the pair’s working relationship as well. In August, Gossip Cop took a look at the Globe’s report that Stefani only rejoined The Voice in order to keep a close eye on Shelton and newly single Kelly Clarkson. In reality, Stefani left her Las Vegas residency, due in no small part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it made sense that she’d go back to the singing competition show that she’d enjoyed participating in for several seasons, not out of jealousy towards Clarkson.
Similarly false was Life & Style’s claim that Shelton was feeling “smothered” by Stefani after she rejoined the judges’ panel on The Voice. The article took Stefani’s words out of context and made several other questionable claims that inflamed our suspicions. In Touch’s claim that fights between Shelton and Stefani were causing “awkward” tension on the set of The Voice were found to be completely baseless and untrustworthy as well.
Just because some of the stories were positive doesn’t mean that the claims they spun weren’t false. Take L & S’s report that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got secretly married on the “Cool” singer’s 50th birthday. Judging by the news of Shelton and Stefani’s engagement, the tabloid was a bit early with their article.
As Blake Shelton made clear in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, supermarket tabloids aren’t the place to look to learn more about what’s going on with him and Gwen Stefani and Shelton. The country music crooner said of his relationship with Stefani, “You know, I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better.”Shelton went on to say that the two’s bond had gotten “stronger every day,” adding,
Obviously, that's gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won't break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines.
And just like he said, the news of Shelton and Stefani’s engagement came not from the tabloids, but from the couple themselves, who announced the news via their social media. Though the tabloids always claim otherwise, those sorts of outlets have no real insight into the famous pair’s relationship at all.