Everything We Know About Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's Lead Up To Their Engagement

Gossip Cop considered this entire story to be total nonsense. For starters, Shelton didn’t need to “move mountains” or do too much shifting around in his schedule to make Stefani’s South American appearances. His tour ended a week before her events were due to begin, so having the free time was never an issue. Besides, after dating for several years, we were certain that Stefani and Shelton had worked out ways to see each other while touring, especially since the two had gone on several tours since the beginning of their relationship, and it never seemed to cause a problem.