Everything We Know About Donnie Wahlberg And Jenny McCarthy’s Relationship

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. The Blue Bloods actor fell head over heels for The Masked Singer judge McCarthy almost immediately and a whirlwind romance ensued. Their love story is one we can't help gushing over.

A "Steamy" Start

The romance began on Jenny McCarthy's VH1 talk show. Though Wahlberg and McCarthy had met once before during a 2012 guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, they'd had a chaperone in the form of the host, Andy Cohen. This time, it was just the two of them and things got, in McCarthy's own words, "steamy." In a blog post she wrote teasing the new episode, via E! News, she confessed, "It gets steamy. I mean like really steamy. Being turned on by a guy is always fun but to have it legitimately happen to you on TV is to be turned back into a 12-year-old."

Though their chemistry was instantly palpable, it took Donnie Wahlberg a little longer than McCarthy liked for him to call after she gave him her number. "It took two weeks for him to call me back, and I thought for sure he was playing for a different team, if you know what I'm saying," McCarthy joked on PLJ-FM.

Donnie Wahlberg Pops The Question

When Wahlberg did call, the sparks flew right away. A year later, in April 2014, the New Kids On The Block front man asked McCarthy to marry him. McCarthy broke the news during an appearance on The View, where she also spilled the details about how Wahlberg asked."This weekend I was sitting with Donnie and he went into the other room and out came Evan with a card that said 'Will.' And he ran away and came back with a card that said 'You.'"

"I knew what was happening and I just started crying," McCarthy recalled, causing a dreamy sigh to spread through the audience. "And then he came out with a card that said 'Marry,' but it was spelled 'Mary,' and the last time Donnie came out with Evan and Evan's shirt said 'Me?' and he was holding the ring. He asked, 'Will you marry me?' I of course said yes."

Jenny McCarthy's Happily Ever After

"And in that moment, Evan yelled, 'I have another dad! I have another dad.' And it was just — it made all of us cry," she said, tearing up a bit while remembering. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. He's so wonderful." Of course Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy didn't have a long engagement, and they were married a few months later in August 2014. They even starred in their own reality show shortly afterwards, called Donnie Loves Jenny. The show ended after three seasons, but McCarthy and Wahlberg's marriage is still going strong.

Jenny McCarthy has been subjected to some strange tabloid rumors over the years. For instance, the National Enquirer claimed that McCarthy and Andy Cohen were feuding over radio show guests. This bizarre rumor was also repeated by Radar Online. Gossip Cop proved that the two talk show hosts did not have beef over guests. That same outlet also alleged that McCarthy's son called A-list celebrities from his mom's phone. That, too, was false and McCarthy herself denied the rumor on Twitter.

