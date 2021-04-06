Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ Dating Life

Chris Evans, among Hollywood’s top Chrises, is a sex symbol and tabloid magnet. Naturally, Gossip Cop constantly spots new rumors about the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star’s love life. Evans has dated Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Jenny Slate, but he’s not currently linked to anyone. Here are some stories we’ve heard about Evans’ dating life.

Chris Evans Chasing Jennifer Aniston?

In an elaborate story, OK! claimed that Jennifer Aniston was back on the dating scene and had numerous high-profile suitors. Chris Evans, Jared Leto, and Orlando Bloom were all competing for her affection. Aniston’s friends were pushing her towards Evans, with a tipster saying, “Jen’s phone blew up when news broke that Chris was single,” but Aniston “thinks the age gap may be too much.” A spokesperson for Aniston denied this silly narrative. Aniston has said she “isn’t a fan of dating” because of all the media attention, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Competing With Michael B. Jordan Over Brie Larson

NW claimed a Marvel love triangle was in the works with Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan competing for Brie Larson’s affection. A supposed source said, “A lot of guys in the industry have been paying Brie close attention.” Both Evans and Jordan were, according to an insider, “jumping at the chance to take Brie on a date.” This story turned Larson into a prize to be won, which is rather despicable. A spokesperson for Larson told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was made up. Larson has worked with both actors outside of Marvel before, but they’re just friends.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley was, according to the National Enquirer, “majorly crushing” on Evans at the Golden Globes after party. Qualley was looking for a rebound after splitting up from Pete Davidson, and the tabloid believed she was being “very flirty” with Evans. The tabloid had no other proof or details to back up this thin story. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Qualley, who told us there’s “zero truth” to any of it.

Chris Evans Dating Lily James?

Evans and Lily James were spotted out and about a handful of times last autumn, so OK! did what tabloids do and claimed they were dating. A so-called source said, “They’re enjoying each other’s company and having fun, and the chemistry’s definitely there too.” The source said the two had “known each other for a while since they hang in the same social circle and just happened to find themselves both single at the same time.” Gossip Cop was prepared to bust this story even before James was spotted kissing The Wire star Dominic West, which put this rumor to bed. James has now confirmed a relationship between herself and Michael Shuman of Queen of the Stone Age.

Crushed By Slate Pregnancy

Evans and Jenny Slate were together for about two years before ending things in 2018, but the National Enquirer claimed that Evans never got over the breakup. When Slate announced that she was expecting a baby with Ben Shattuck, Evans was allegedly “crushed.” An insider said Slate “had trouble adjusting to being arm candy for a Marvel superhero and dealing with women who threw themselves at him.” Gossip Cop proved that the breakup described by the tabloid is simply not what happened in reality, so we busted the story.

