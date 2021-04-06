Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Maitland Ward wears a low-cut red dress on the red carpet News Maitland Ward Makes More From OnlyFans Than She Did In Sitcoms, Here’s How Much

Maitland Ward, former star of Boy Meets World, recently revealed just how much she makes every month from just her OnlyFans page, and it’s a jaw-dropping amount. It makes you wonder why she’s even bothering to come back to mainstream acting when her dayjob nets her such an enviable amount of money.  Maitland Ward’s Living […]

 by Brianna Morton
Chris Evans smiling in a blue suit Celebrities Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ Dating Life

Chris Evans, among Hollywood’s top Chrises, is a sex symbol and tabloid magnet. Naturally, Gossip Cop constantly spots new rumors about the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star’s love life. Evans has dated Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Jenny Slate, but he’s not currently linked to anyone. Here are some stories we’ve heard about Evans’ […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at a podium News Prince Harry To Star In New Netflix Series

Months ago, Netflix struck a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to produce content for the streaming service. After months of wild speculation by the gossip media, we finally know what the first project will be. Prince Harry will play a big part, it looks like, both behind the camera and in front. It’s […]

 by Hugh Scott
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears smiling together in 2002 Celebrities Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake Reuniting, Upsetting Significant Others?

Are Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake getting back together? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigated the claims. Britney Spears Still Holding A Candle For Timberlake? This time last year, Woman’s Day reported that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were getting back together. The claim was based on a very public interaction between the exes […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ Dating Life

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, April 6, 2021
Chris Evans smiling in a blue suit
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Chris Evans, among Hollywood’s top Chrises, is a sex symbol and tabloid magnet. Naturally, Gossip Cop constantly spots new rumors about the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star’s love life. Evans has dated Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Jenny Slate, but he’s not currently linked to anyone. Here are some stories we’ve heard about Evans’ dating life.

Chris Evans Chasing Jennifer Aniston?

In an elaborate story, OK! claimed that Jennifer Aniston was back on the dating scene and had numerous high-profile suitors. Chris Evans, Jared Leto, and Orlando Bloom were all competing for her affection. Aniston’s friends were pushing her towards Evans, with a tipster saying, “Jen’s phone blew up when news broke that Chris was single,” but Aniston “thinks the age gap may be too much.” A spokesperson for Aniston denied this silly narrative. Aniston has said she “isn’t a fan of dating” because of all the media attention, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Competing With Michael B. Jordan Over Brie Larson

NW claimed a Marvel love triangle was in the works with Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan competing for Brie Larson’s affection. A supposed source said, “A lot of guys in the industry have been paying Brie close attention.” Both Evans and Jordan were, according to an insider, “jumping at the chance to take Brie on a date.” This story turned Larson into a prize to be won, which is rather despicable. A spokesperson for Larson told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was made up. Larson has worked with both actors outside of Marvel before, but they’re just friends.

Margaret Qualley Wants A Date

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley was, according to the National Enquirer, “majorly crushing” on Evans at the Golden Globes after party. Qualley was looking for a rebound after splitting up from Pete Davidson, and the tabloid believed she was being “very flirty” with Evans. The tabloid had no other proof or details to back up this thin story. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Qualley, who told us there’s “zero truth” to any of it.

Chris Evans Dating Lily James?

Evans and Lily James were spotted out and about a handful of times last autumn, so OK! did what tabloids do and claimed they were dating. A so-called source said, “They’re enjoying each other’s company and having fun, and the chemistry’s definitely there too.” The source said the two had “known each other for a while since they hang in the same social circle and just happened to find themselves both single at the same time.” Gossip Cop was prepared to bust this story even before James was spotted kissing The Wire star Dominic West, which put this rumor to bed. James has now confirmed a relationship between herself and Michael Shuman of Queen of the Stone Age.

Crushed By Slate Pregnancy

Evans and Jenny Slate were together for about two years before ending things in 2018, but the National Enquirer claimed that Evans never got over the breakup. When Slate announced that she was expecting a baby with Ben Shattuck, Evans was allegedly “crushed.” An insider said Slate “had trouble adjusting to being arm candy for a Marvel superhero and dealing with women who threw themselves at him.” Gossip Cop proved that the breakup described by the tabloid is simply not what happened in reality, so we busted the story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Sandra Bullock Married At Her Wyoming Ranch? 

Lakiha Spicer: How Mike Tyson’s Wife Is The Perfect Match For His Wild Personality 

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?

Reports Claim Exes Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Still Have Major Drama

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.