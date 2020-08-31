Everything We Know About Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Then came a report claiming that Maddox and his younger brother, Pax, who also reportedly has a strained relationship with Brad Pitt, sent their dad happy birthday messages via Instagram. Of course, neither boy had an Instagram account, but the truth has never stopped outlets like the Daily Mail and the Sun, who ran stories about the birthday wishes. The Instagram accounts in question were in fact fan accounts that have since been deleted. Gossip Cop received confirmation that the accounts didn’t belong to either Maddox or Pax, who did not use social media. Despite the tabloid media’s desperate wish for reconciliation between father and sons, Maddox and Pax are clearly fine with moving at their own pace when it comes to that, not the media’s.