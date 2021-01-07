Everything Drew Barrymore Does To Get Ready For Her Talk Show, Including A 4AM Wake Up Time

9 a.m.

Once the crew is comfortable and ready to shoot, they move to the set itself, usually by 8:15 a.m. After getting the virtual audience and crew members in place, the show starts taping at 9 a.m. Eastern, though it airs at hundreds of stations around the country. The Drew Barrymore Show runs for an hour and sees the host do everything from revealing organizational hacks to trying out new recipes to making quick friends with her guests. After the credits roll, she gets right back to working with her team on the next episode. Somewhere around 5:30 p.m., thirteen hours after her day started, she makes it back home and goes into "mom mode" for her two kids.