EveryPlate Review: Dinner For Under $5

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

By now, you’ve probably tried a meal kit or two. Several companies have emerged to offer households across the nation their delicious recipes and fresh ingredients. The convenience of having dinner planned and delivered to your front doorstep is alluring. But, for whatever reason, you decided to cancel your subscription. Perhaps, the expense outweighed the convenience, and the novelty of the home-delivered meal kit soon wore off as the discount credit ran out.

If you love the convenience of home-delivered meal kits, but want a more cost effective alternative, then you’ll want to check out EveryPlate. EveryPlate is considered America’s best value meal kit. EveryPlate is most suitable for individuals and families on a budget, that value no-fuss, affordable, exciting weeknight meals.

What Is EveryPlate And How Does It Work?

EveryPlate is a flexible meal kit subscription service, launched by HelloFresh. Unlike HelloFresh, EveryPlate offers meal kits with more classic, home-style meals at a lower price point.

Like other meal delivery services, EveryPlate delivers pre-measured quality fresh ingredients, and recipes straight to your front door. There are no commitments when signing up for EveryPlate. Customers have the option to skip a shipment when they choose and cancel their subscription at any time.

If you’re wondering how to cancel an EveryPlate subscription—canceling is a breeze. Simply visit the EveryPlate website and click on “settings”, scroll down to “status”, and select “deactivate your plan.” It’s that simple.

EveryPlate is affordable, priced at only $4.99 per serving. EveryPlate does charge a fixed weekly shipping rate of $8.99 to keep the prices of the meal kits at a lower rate. Don’t let the shipping rate turn you off from this budget-friendly meal service. Even with the shipping charge, EveryPlate is much more affordable than its other meal kit competitors.

Similar to other meal delivery services, EveryPlate is delivered to your home weekly, based on your preferences. You may choose from the following options:

Dinner for two, at three times per week, costs $38.93 per week with shipping.

Dinner for two, at four times a week, costs $48.91 per week with shipping.

Dinner for two, at five times a week, costs $58.89 per week with shipping .

Dinner for four, and three times a week, costs $68.87 per week with shipping.

EveryPlate: Our Review

For this review, I signed up for EveryPlate’s two-person meal plan at five dinners per week. This plan comes to $49.90 per week, plus shipping at $8.99 for a total of $58.89.

My family is not new to meal delivery services. Having tried several, HelloFresh has always been our top pick for its comforting classics, with modern twists. But, at $71.92 per week, plus shipping at $6.99 for a total of $78.91, the expense started to outweigh the convenience of HelloFresh’s service.

When I heard about HelloFresh’s new affordable brand, EveryPlate, I was eager to give it a try. Given that EveryPlate offered more meals and at a lower price, I thought that it was a good deal.

Straight away upon opening the EveryPlate box, you could tell how the company was able to keep costs down, starting with the packaging materials. Unlike their parent company, all of the ingredients for EveryPlate’s recipes are bundled together inside the box, rather than organized into separate bags for each recipe. Having less packaging not only means less waste, which was a positive for me, but it also means that you’ll have to read through the recipes to figure out what goes with what. I don’t find this anymore time-consuming than if I were to find and use ingredients for a recipe from the kitchen pantry in my home.

How Is the Food?

EveryPlate’s meals are delicious familiar, comforting classics, that everyone in the family will enjoy. You’ll find everything from Tuscan Herbed Chicken, to Steak Frites. I found that the recipes are simple to prepare, as most only took between 30-45 minutes to complete in six easy steps.

Unfortunately, you won’t find any special dietary meal plans on EveryPlate’s website. In an effort to keep prices low, it does not offer, keto, gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian, low-carb, or vegan options as of yet. But, you will find a weekly menu with eight tasty choices of familiar classic-style dinners.

EveryPlate is a no-frills delivery meal kit service. I would recommend it for families on a tight budget, folks that enjoy home-cooked meals but dislike grocery shopping, or for individuals learning to cook.