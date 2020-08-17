Everyone Brad Pitt Has Supposedly Dated In 2020

Renee Bargh

Australian reporter Renee Bargh has also been rumored to be one of Pitt’s 2020 paramours. The Extra TV reporter, according to New Idea, had been “flirting up a storm” with the Ad Astra star, and he didn’t mind it one bit, insiders told the outlet. “Renee is very much Brad’s type,” the tipster whispered. “He never usually opens up on the red carpet like he did to Renee, so the fact that he stayed so long talking to her is proof of how impressed he was.” What it was actually proof of, is Bargh’s professionalism and friendliness. Bargh was simply a woman doing her job, nothing more, nothing less, no matter how much this or other tabloids may insist otherwise. That same outlet later tried to claim that Pitt had “confirmed” his relationship with Bargh, but that claim was similarly false. The two are simply not dating.