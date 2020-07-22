Every Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Rumor We've Investigated In 2020

After Stefani canceled a few of her Just A Girl performances in Vegas this past March, the Globe argued that it was on account of her secret pregnancy. According to the outlet, the couple were beginning to worry after several unsuccessful rounds of IVF, but "her faith and endurance paid off and a miracle happened!" Even though Stefani was "over the moon" about the surprise baby, her friends had been "telling her that she needs to take it easy" since the singer had a "rare and extreme form of morning sickness." Shelton, as a result, was deeply worried about the health of his beloved but knew that “Gwen's got to rest and relax to ensure a healthy pregnancy."