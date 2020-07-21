Eva Mendes Warning Sandra Bullock To Stay Away From Ryan Gosling

The dubious insider continues, “Eva knows Sandra was the only woman Ryan nearly married and the last thing she wants is him and her sexing it up in one of her big box office movies.” Before we get into if the story is true or not, can we just note how utterly ridiculous this narrative sounds? The tabloid depicts Mendes as a jealous woman who wants her partner all to herself and is threatened by Bullock. The story creates a narrative that the two women are "at war" over Gosling when in reality, that's not remotely true. Bullock is in a committed relationship with Bryan Randall, so the idea Mendes is "warning" her to stay away from Gosling is a bit far-fetched. Additionally, this isn’t the first time the tabloids tried to insist the Gosling and Mendes were having relationship issues.