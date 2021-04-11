Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling Secretly Married (Finally)?

Have Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes finally tied the knot? That’s what one article is claiming. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Married’?

A recent edition of OK! reports that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have finally gotten married after 10 years of dating. According to the report, the parents of two held a low-key ceremony at their L.A. home. The tabloid’s inside source spills to the tabloid that Mendes and Gosling “feel blessed to have their girls, and then to come out of a tough 2020 relatively unscathed made them appreciate what they have even more.”

According to the source, the couple “bonded so much doing everyday stuff like grocery shopping and helping the kids with homework.” The article went on to describe just how close the couple had gotten over quarantine, saying they “feel like they’re each other’s soulmates.” The wedding apparently included “homemade Cuban food, a romantic array of flowers and candles and handwritten vows.” The source insists Mendes has been focused on “strengthening the family unit” and “marriage to Ryan simply became an obvious next step.”

The article refers to a recent interview Mendes had with The Sunday Morning Herald where she talked about parenting with Gosling and next steps in her career. According to the actress, her ambition “didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children.”

Mendes And Gosling’s Secret Ceremony Never Happened

So, did Mendes and Gosling tie the knot in a secret backyard ceremony? From what we know, it isn’t likely. Aside from the tabloid’s alleged inside source, there was nothing to prove the wedding ever happened.

Furthermore, this article doesn’t explain how coronavirus was considered at all when they decided to hold what equates to a big party in such close quarters. Admittedly, such a ceremony could have surely been small, but if that were the case, how would the insider have such intimate details about the event? It just doesn’t make sense. Furthermore, if Mendes and Gosling had gotten married, wouldn’t there be more reports about it? No reputable source is even acknowledging the story.

Finally, the quotes from Mendes about focusing on her family don’t take into consideration her other statements. In that same interview, Mendes says that her “ambition is coming back,” meaning she’s ready to start focusing on her career again. While it’s a small addition, it chips away at this picture the tabloid paints of Mendes as a mother only focused on her family and nothing else.

The Tabloid On Gosling And Mendes

This isn’t the first time OK! has lied about the couple. Last year, the tabloid told an almost identical story about Mendes and Gosling secretly tying the knot at their LA home. It wasn’t true then, and likely isn’t now. Additionally, the tabloid recently reported that their relationship was on the rocks, and Gosling reportedly walked out on Mendes. Clearly, the tabloid has been caught lying about the couple before. Its changing stories go to show that it has no idea what’s going on in the couple’s very private lives.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds



Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?