Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling Fighting About Him Going Back To Work?

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship being plagued by “work woes?” A tabloid claims Gosling is heading back to work but it's causing trouble between him and Mendes. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
In a new article by OK! the tabloid alleges that as Ryan Gosling is gearing up to head back to work after taking two years off from acting, his partner, Eva Mendes, isn’t thrilled about it. A so-called source tells the publication, “She’s gotten used to Ryan being home and helping out with the kids and the chores. The big worry is that their routines will be turned upside down without him there every day.” The supposed insider added that Mendes is even “begging” her husband, “please don’t go.”
According to the dubious source, Gosling, “loves his family, but he knows he needs to get back to work and he’s bracing himself for the meltdown that’s sure to come.” Is this “meltdown” supposed to come from Mendes? It seems highly improbable the actress would come apart if her significant other decided to go back to work. Still, the outlet maintains the pair has had “issues” in the past over Gosling’s career, because Mendes “doesn’t cope well” when he’s away from home for weeks.
The magazine further contends that Mendes’ worries are amplified when he works with “one of Hollywood’s hottest ladies.” “Women throw themselves at him and it’s uncomfortable for Eva. But he’s adamant that he needs to act to find his soul again,” the sketchy insider concludes. I think everyone can agree that when it comes to working and having a family, it takes a lot of dedication and balance. But to assume Mendes, who understands full well how a show business career works, would completely become unhinged because her long-term partner is returning to acting is a bit of a reach, to say the least.
To confirm our doubts, Gossip Cop has reached out to a spokesperson for Mendes who called the piece, “nonsense.” Additionally, the actress has revealed that after years of not wanting to having children, falling in love Gosling changed her mind. "I mean, falling in love with him... Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him,” the actress stated during an interview with Women’s Health. Moreover, this wouldn’t be the first time, OK!, was wrong about the couple.
Gossip Cop busted the untrustworthy tabloid in May 2019, for falsely claiming Eva Mendes “dumped” Ryan Gosling and took their kids with her. The magazine asserted the couple’s problem began after the birth of their second daughter and that Gosling “wasn’t supportive” of Mendes. The article was complete nonsense and poorly timed. Gosling and Mendes were spotted out together with their children when the fictitious story came out.
Following this, In Touch, the sister-publication of OK!, incorrectly stated Gosling and Mendes’ relationship was in trouble. A questionable source told the magazine, “The spark they once had seems to be dying down, and they've grown apart." Gossip Cop, however, checked with a more reputable source close to situation who assured us it wasn’t true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.