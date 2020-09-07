Eva Mendes Leaving Ryan Gosling Unless He Has Third Baby With Her?

Did Eva Mendes threaten to dump Ryan Gosling unless he got serious about having a third baby? One tabloid reported that the famously private pair had been struggling in their relationship, and Mendes hoped that baby number three might turn things around for her and Gosling. Gossip Cop doubted the story when we first came across it but decided to let some time pass before we attempted to debunk it.
According to the National Enquirer, “big-screen hottie” Mendes and “hunky” Gosling had a major plan to “save their relationship” by having a third child. The outlet insisted that the two had “had more than their share of ups and downs since hooking up in 2011,” though the drama seems to only exist in the pages of the Enquirer.
A source for the often debunked publication reported, “Eva was very clear when they had this big talk about their family’s future,” adding, “She told Ryan she wanted at least one more kid, and if he didn’t get on board then he’d be left behind!” Sources apparently told the magazine that Gosling’s “grueling work schedule” and Mendes’ “endless jealousy over his attractive co-stars” had caused a rift between the couple.
Mendes’ last target of jealousy had been Claire Foy, Gosling’s First Man co-star. “One time, Ryan was going on about how talented Claire is and Eva got furious and demanded to know what was going on,” a so-called “insider” told the tabloid. But those heady times are supposedly behind the couple now, since both have supposedly “rededicated themselves to making things work both personally and professionally.”
Gossip Cop not only doesn’t believe Mendes gave Gosling this ultimatum, but we don’t believe the couple were having relationship problems of the sort listed in this disreputable tabloid.
First of all, tabloids love the cliched “Give me another baby or we’re breaking up” narrative. Do people in healthy relationships make ultimatums of this nature? Surely these types of things only exist in the pages of the tabloids. Also, as we mentioned earlier, Gosling and Mendes are incredibly protective of their privacy. How likely is it that someone close to them would choose to share their personal information with the National Enquirer, of all outlets? It’s so unlikely as to be practically impossible. In the time since the article was published, Mendes has not announced either a pregnancy or birth nor does it seem that she and Gosling have broken up. Therefore, the entire story is false.
This outlet is simply not to be trusted when it comes to reporting on Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. A few years back, the Enquirer claimed Gosling had dumped Mendes, but the fact that the couple are still together proves Gossip Cop was right to not believe that rumor. There have been so many rumors about the state of the superstars’ relationship that we gathered the most outlandish rumors together in an article on their own. There might be a lot of noise out there surrounding the two, but their dedication to each other is clear to see.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.