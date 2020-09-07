Eva Mendes Leaving Ryan Gosling Unless He Has Third Baby With Her?

First of all, tabloids love the cliched “Give me another baby or we’re breaking up” narrative. Do people in healthy relationships make ultimatums of this nature? Surely these types of things only exist in the pages of the tabloids. Also, as we mentioned earlier, Gosling and Mendes are incredibly protective of their privacy. How likely is it that someone close to them would choose to share their personal information with the National Enquirer, of all outlets? It’s so unlikely as to be practically impossible. In the time since the article was published, Mendes has not announced either a pregnancy or birth nor does it seem that she and Gosling have broken up. Therefore, the entire story is false.