Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert

Not all sweets are created equal. Most tasty desserts are loaded with unhealthy ingredients and loads of sugar. But Eva Mendes offers up a foolproof way to satisfy your sweet tooth with a decadent no-bake cookie recipe that’s both tasty and healthy.

In an Instagram post that garnered heart eyes, Mendes gives high praise to @thefoodbabe cookbook for providing a wide variety of healthy, easy, and delicious recipes everyone can make without the unnecessary added junk.

Mendes confesses that she is obsessed with Food Babe’s Vani Hari’s Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops, and that these delicious chocolaty treats are what get her through the most challenging days. Best of all, this sweet and salty snack only requires four simple ingredients and comes together in just 25 minutes. Mendes says, “It’s so easy anyone can do it.”

To prepare Food Babe’s mouthwatering chocolatey dessert, you’ll need two bags of organic chocolate chips, four to six ounces of goji berries, eight ounces of chopped almonds, and lastly, sea salt. To ensure that your chocolate drops are extra healthy, Food Babe recommends using all organic ingredients if possible.

(Food Babe)

Start by creating a makeshift double boiler by filling a small saucepan with 1/4 cup of water. Heat the water to a gentle simmer. Place a large bowl on top of the saucepan, then place your chocolate chips in the bowl to melt slowly and evenly.

Once the chocolate chips are completely melted, blend in the goji berries, chopped almonds, and sea salt to taste. Using an ice cream scooper or large spoon to drop spoonfuls of the mix onto a baking sheet lined with wax paper. Then, sprinkle with sea salt.

(Food Babe)

And know that your chocolate goji sea salt drops don’t have to be red carpet-worthy; Mendes can attest to that. With the right ingredients, you’ll have a show-stopping dessert on your hands.

Now, let’s get baking!

