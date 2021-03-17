Eva Mendes ‘Flipping Out’ Over Ryan Gosling’s Return To Acting?

Was Eva Mendes “flipping out” over Ryan Gosling’s decision to go back to work after a two-year hiatus? A tabloid reported that Gosling simply wanted to escape the house, but Mendez was worried about women “throwing themselves” at him. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and can add some much-needed clarifications.

Ryan Gosling Leaving Eva Mendes, Kids Behind?

“Restless Ryan Leaving Eva & Kids Behind!” screamed the headline out of an issue of the National Enquirer last summer. In the article that followed, the tabloid claimed that after two years of being a “stay-at-home dad” for his two young daughters, Ryan Gosling was itching to “get back to work and out of the house.” Eva Mendes, Gosling’s partner of nearly ten years, was reportedly “flipping out” about the decision.

Sources told the magazine that Gosling’s “baby mama” had “gotten used to Ryan helping with the kids around the house,” and that her main worry was that the family’s routines would be disrupted and that their “relationship will fall apart” as a result. Despite Mendes’ alleged worries, Gosling was determined to make a return to acting.

Gosling ‘Going Stir Crazy’ Being Stay-At-Home Dad – Source

“Ryan can’t wait to get back to work and out of the house,” an insider said, adding, “He loves his family, but he’s been going stir-crazy doing chores and minding the kids.” Supposedly, part of the reason Mendes was hesitant to approve of Gosling getting back to work was because she had “always been suspicious of Ryan’s attractive co-stars,” the tabloid explained.

“Eva knows women throw themselves at Ryan,” the source whispered, but Gosling would apparently not be dissuaded from continuing his acting career. The tipster added, “he’s adamant that he needs to act again and she’s on pins and needles about it!”

Gossip Cop’s Not Buying It

Gossip Cop has to clarify right off the back that Ryan Gosling had several projects in the last two years. In fact, 2020 was the only year that Gosling took time off from acting. That makes sense since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic largely halted productions across Hollywood. The actor now has several projects lined up for 2021, which proves the tabloid was right to believe that Gosling was ready to take on more work.

There is no proof, however, that Eva Mendes would have any problem with this plan. Gosling is currently working on The Gray Man, which is being filmed in Long Beach, California, so it’s not as if he’s working all that far from home in the first place. The tabloid’s insistence that Mendes has a jealous streak when it comes to Gosling’s co-stars is preposterous, and a narrative Gossip Cop has already spent years debunking.

The Enquirer claimed in 2017 that Gosling was dumping the Mendes over her “jealous streak and reclusive behavior.” Both the outlet’s reporting of Mendes’ supposed jealous streak and Gosling dumping her were utterly and embarrassingly false. The couple is still together nearly four years later, so it’s clear that Gossip Cop was correct to disbelieve the story. This outlet also predicted last year that Mendes would leave Gosling unless he had a third baby with her. Once again, the two are showing no signs of breaking up. Clearly, this tabloid isn’t the best source for news about the couple, or anything else, really.

