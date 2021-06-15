Eva Mendes Angry At Ryan Gosling For Returning To Work After Lockdown?

Is Ryan Gosling‘s decision to return to work causing problems in his relationship with Eva Mendes? That’s was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop knows a lot can change in a year, so we’re taking another look at the story.

Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Plagued By ‘Work Woes’?

Twelve months ago, OK! reported Ryan Gosling was getting ready to start acting again after taking a two-year hiatus. While he was reportedly pumped to get back to work, his long-time girlfriend and mother of his children, Eva Mendes, was less than thrilled by the prospect. An inside source told the tabloid, “She’s gotten used to Ryan being home and helping out with the kids and the chores. The big worry is that their routines will be turned upside down without him there every day.” The source went on, insisting Gosling, “loves his family, but he knows he needs to get back to work and he’s bracing himself for the meltdown that’s sure to come.”

The insider added Mendes had resorted to “begging” Gosling to “please don’t go.” But Mendes wasn’t only worried about a change of routine. Apparently, she was also concerned about Gosling’s female co-stars. The source confided to the outlet, “Women throw themselves at him and it’s uncomfortable for Eva. But he’s adamant that he needs to act to find his soul again.” The magazine maintained that Mendes wasn’t going to let Gosling leave without a fight.

Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Are Doing Just Fine

So, is Mendes really upset Gosling is going back to work? While it only makes sense that Mendes would miss Gosling as he spent more time at work, there was absolutely nothing to suggest it was a point of tension in the couple’s decade-long relationship. In fact, Gossip Cop was able to confirm these suspicions with a spokesperson for Mendes who called the story, “nonsense.”

If that wasn’t definitive enough, in an interview last October Mendes spoke fondly of her relationship to Gosling. The actress explained, “I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family.”

But when asked if Mendes was ready to start acting again after a six-year break, she responded, “I am now that [my kids are] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It’s not an either/or situation.” It’s doesn’t make sense that Mendes would be resentful of Gosling for returning to work if she might have the same plans.

More recently, Mendes posted a sweet throwback photo of her and Gosling on the set of their movie, The Place Beyond the Pines. The couple actually met on the set of the film, and Mendes seems to be looking back fondly on those memories. While it’s true the couple keeps the details of their relationship private, all the evidence suggests they’re doing just fine.

The Tabloid Has It Out For Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes

This is far from the first time Gossip Cop has caught OK! in a lie about Mendes and Gosling. Last year, the tabloid reported Gosling had “walked out” on Mendes, which of course wasn’t true. Then the magazine changed its tune, alleging the couple had actually gotten married and wanted more kids together. The tabloid even gave this story a second try earlier this year, again insisting Mendes and Gosling were married in a secret backyard ceremony. Clearly, OK! has no idea what is going on in the lives of Gosling and Mendes.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘On Verge Of Total Breakdown’ After ‘Huge Fights’ With Meghan Markle?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Saved Their Marriage’ After Cops Called To Their Home?

Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?

Christie Brinkley’s Instagram Video Of Daughter Alexa Has Fans Concerned