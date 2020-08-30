Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Still Have Marriage Problems?

Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop busted a story about friction between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The famously private couple was apparently on the brink of splitting up. Let’s take a look back and see if trouble bubbled between co-stars of The Place Beyond the Pines.
According to In Touch, “all is not well in the romance department” for Mendes and Gosling. A questionable source told the tabloid that the spark was gone “and they’ve grown apart.” In a truly generic story bereft of saucy details, Mendes was more open emotionally, while Gosling would do whatever he could to not get “get too bogged down by talking about” feelings. The so-called tipster added — stop the presses now — “relationships are hard.”
You could pretty much put in the names of any two people, not even celebrities, into the blanks here and the story would be just as coherent. Mendes and Gosling make it a point to not openly discuss their family, so this so-called source would be directly violating privacy if this story were true. Of course it isn’t though. Gossip Cop checked in with our own source close to the situation who told us none of this was true.
It’s been a year now since this story and Mendes and Gosling have not split up. In April, the 2 Fast 2 Furious star posted a photo on Instagram and responded to a comment about her family. She said, “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” and added, “I won’t post pictures of our daily life.”
While we can’t point to a photograph of the two as evidence that they are doing just fine, we can still see that she calls him her man. You can read between the lines here and see that the Blade Runner 2049 star is firmly on the same page as his partner when it comes to family and publicity.
This was just another evidence-free story Gossip Cop busted about drama in a famous couple. This tabloid recently said Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were getting a divorce. Not even a month later and De Rossi was publicly defending her wife after a series of scandals, so there was truly nothing to that story.
Divorce stories are a favorite of In Touch. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were allegedly considering a divorce despite purchasing another home in Malibu last year. Tim McGraw was accused of leaving Faith Hill, but Gossip Cop spoke to his spokesperson, who confirmed it was a fabricated story.
Whenever it’s in doubt, this tabloid will seemingly select a famous couple from a hat and say they are growing apart. None of these couples ever split up. A full year later and Mendes and Gosling are still going strong.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.