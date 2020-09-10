Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Had A 'Public Bust-Up' According To Rumors

A tabloid is reporting that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling got into a public argument during a recent drive with their children. Gosling and Mendes are notoriously private people, so the tabloid is speculating that this argument is a sign of serious mistrust and insecurity. Gossip Cop is looking into the story.
According to Woman’s Day, the couple looked “tired and tense” and even “hostile” during a drive on the town. A supposed insider told the tabloid, “Eva’s reclusive nature has caused simmering tensions between the pair, who are at breaking point.” Since Mendes rarely goes out with Gosling at all, “the fact that she was seen in public with him looking openly hostile is a huge deal.”
The insider goes on to talk about why Mendes is so uncomfortable: “Ryan’s ‘heartthrob’ status.” Specifically, his relationship with Emma Stone is a cause for “bouts of insecurity.” Gosling and Stone have collaborated on a few projects, including La La Land. Mendes “always accuses him of wanting more from [Stone], or worse, of something happening between them on set.”
This article wants you to think Stone is breaking up Gosling and Mendes. This is reminiscent of a few older stories Gossip Cop busted from other tabloids in 2017. First Star and just a week later In Touch ran a similar story about Gosling leaving Mendes for Stone. Those stories came out when Gosling and Stone were at least hanging out at the Academy Awards and promoting a movie, but those stories were also completely untrue, just like this one.
Indeed, Mendes and Gosling were recently spotted driving, but the photograph of them doing so hardly looks hostile or tense. Gosling is half-smiling and Mendes looks to be midthought as if she’s explaining something to him and he’s eagerly listening. The only tangible evidence of this public argument doesn’t look to show an argument at all. The rest of this article claims to have intimate details on Mendes’ insecurities, but Mendes and Gosling are well known for not discussing their relationship in public.
This “well-placed insider” as the tabloid calls them would have to be close enough with Mendes to be trusted with this information, which inherently means they would never turn around and sell the information to the tabloid. Since we can’t trust this source, as the person would be going directly against the wishes of Mendes and Gosling, and the photograph shows nothing, Gossip Cop has concluded that this story is not true.
Gossip Cop has repeatedly busted Woman’s Day over faulty divorce stories. It claimed Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s relationship was in a rough patch, but that story leaned too heavily into agism to be believed. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were supposed to be at a “breaking point” last April, but they are still sticking together. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are yet another famous couple whose marriage is supposed to be in trouble. None of these divorce rumors turned out to be accurate, just as this latest rumor about Gosling and Mendes is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.