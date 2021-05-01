Eugenia Cooney: The Truth About The YouTuber’s Health

This year marks a decade that Eugenia Cooney has been vlogging on YouTube for fellow cosplay enthusiasts. Unfortunately, viewers are concerned that the influencer is using her status to impact people in the wrong ways. Alarm over her suspected eating disorder has led to calls that she be removed from multiple social media platforms.

Cooney has generally disregarded her critics, but many people continue to worry about her health and the detrimental effects on young fans. Find out how she’s doing in 2021 and whether she’s taken the right steps to improve both her health and public image.

(Eugenia Cooney / YouTube)

Cooney, 26, has been creating YouTube content for almost 10 years. Her channel currently boasts 2.18 million subscribers, and in 2020, she was nominated for YouTuber of the Year at the 12th Annual Shorty Awards.

For years, viewers have tuned in to watch Cooney’s latest shopping hauls and makeup tutorials. One particular niche she has on lockdown is cosplay. Her transformations into a Bratz doll, Barbie, and Disney princesses have handily attracted over 100,000 views each. For a taste of what she does, check out this tutorial on dressing like Bubbles from the Powerpuff Girls:

We’re not one to body shame, but we can understand why so many people are worried about Cooney’s tiny frame. And since their concerns seem to fall on deaf ears, they have no choice but to express their disapproval through YouTube. If you notice, the bulk of her content has a disproportionate number of dislikes to likes.

It’s sad to say that a significant number of views are simply wellness checks on a young woman who is obviously struggling. Few people want to watch her self-destruct before such a massive audience, but even fewer know how to get through to her.

Eugenia Cooney Left YouTube In 2019 For Treatment For An Eating Disorder

In February 2019, Cooney took her first and only hiatus from YouTube. During the five-month gap, she endured a 5150—or involuntary psychiatric hold—and in-patient treatment for anorexia.

She re-emerged in July as the subject of an hour-long vlog by influencer Shane Dawson. But concerned friends who participated in an attempted intervention said that Dawson’s interview with Cooney gave a one-sided, inaccurate account of her experience.

“Shane Dawson made a video on Eugenia that made me feel sick,” fellow YouTuber Jaclyn Glenn wrote in the intro to a response video titled “The Return Of Eugenia Cooney – The Real Truth (Full Story).”

“The story that was told paints the situation in a very misleading way, whether or not that was the intention,” she continued. “Those of us who had her forced into recovery know so much more of what actually was happening and can’t let the people responsible get away with it.”

Evangeline DeMuro, another friend, expressed similar concerns. “You have to make difficult decisions, sometimes for the better good of someone,” she said in the video through tears. “But if you were in our situation and it was a friend, not just someone you follow online…what would you have done—just sit and done nothing? We just keep seeing her get thinner and we were scared.”

In January 2020, Cooney participated in an interview with mental health expert Kati Morton. She smiles her way through the chat, relaying her feelings of betrayal from the friends who attempted to save her.

Today, Cooney is back to business as usual. In an April video titled “Addressing the Hate,” she takes on her critics with cheerful denial.

Viewers were quick to realize that Cooney’s time in treatment did little to change her self-destructive habits.

“I’ve been checking on this girl every 2 or so months for 5 years,” wrote one commenter. “I don’t think she’s gonna get better.”

“I feel gaslit,” said another YouTube viewer. “She’s talking to the audience as if nothing’s wrong and we’re all crazy for thinking anything is wrong.”

Fans Are Petitioning To Remove Cooney For Promoting Eating Disorders

Six months ago, fans began signing a petition to have Cooney removed from YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter.

“It is obvious that Eugenia Cooney is suffering from a deadly eating disorder. It is the opinion of many that the only way for Eugenia to get help is to be removed from her public platform.” read the appeal. “Until Eugenia is willing to confront her eating disorder head on it is irresponsible and selfish to continue uploading and streaming to an audience of over 2 million viewers, most of whom are young and impressionable.”

To date, the petition is close to reaching its goal of 50,000 signatures. Still, there seems to be little doubt that she has a detrimental effect on young fans.

“My little sister and her friends used to share your photos as ‘thinspo’,” read one comment in her “Addressing the Hate” video. “Inspiration to keep them from eating when hunger pains were hitting. It’s not positive to tell you that you’re fine when you’re slowly killing yourself.”

“Some audio from your channel was featured in a Swedish radio documentary about young girls becoming anorexic because of YouTubers, Instagrammers etc.,” another viewer wrote. “A 13-year-old girl said she was directly influenced by you, and she almost died from her anorexia. This is not a hate comment, I just want you to please understand how your videos affect literal children from all over the world.”

Fans Also Want Eugenia Cooney To Get Help For The Sake Of Her Health

As much as she seems to resist change, Cooney still has fans who haven’t given up on her. Her comments sections are often flooded with appeals to seek help.

“But in all seriousness Eugenia.. you need help,” one fan wrote last week. “You can’t deny you have a problem. It’s time for you to log out and go back to a rehab facility for ED treatment. You are not only harming yourself, you are harming teen girls making them think they should look like you. You are not a good role model to these young women/men. PLEASE GET HELP! WE WANT YOU TO BE HEALTHY AGAIN! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Many note than Cooney can’t even bring herself to utter the word “anorexia,” which suggests she has a lot of deep-rooted issues to examine.

We truly hope she understands the concerns of her fans. We wish her well on her journey and hope that future videos reveal a healthier, happier version of herself.