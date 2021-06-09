Eudoxie Bridges: Everything You Need To Know About Ludacris’ Wife

If you think Ludacris races at warp speed in the Fast & Furious franchise, check out how quickly he moves in his personal life. The rapper and star of the upcoming F9 knows what he wants when it comes to love. Luda wasted no time making things official with his longtime girlfriend, and now the happy couple is an even happier growing family. Get the details on how fast Eudoxie Mbouguiengue became Eudoxie Bridges—and find out how Ludacris’ wife is leaving her mark on the world independent of her famous husband.

Who Is Eudoxie Bridges?

Eudoxie Bridges was born Eudoxie Mbouguiengue on May 14, 1986 in the small West African country of Gabon. She eventually relocated to the United States and made it as a fitness model, but she never forgot her roots or traumatic upbringing. According to her own biography:

“[Eudoxie] knows what it means to struggle. She was reared in impoverished circumstances, sometimes not even having enough to eat. Enduring various forms of verbal, mental and sexual abuses, Eudoxie prayed to be delivered from the environment that had become common place in the African culture. She was brought to America, only speaking three English words, yet managed to succeed in our educational systems.”

Today, Bridges is the head of Unspoken Angels, a non-profit organization that aims to “inspire, empower, support, and educate” young women in the U.S. and West Africa. The group provides counseling and promotes initiatives for females who have experienced verbal, mental and sexual abuses. In the States, they visit high schools to address domestic violence awareness and participate in symposiums to discuss sexual assault. Abroad, they organize back-to-school drives to provide the children of Gabon with educational supplies.

“There are few things of more importance to me than to reach back to young ladies who have experienced abuses and be able to help them deal with the hurt, betrayal and feelings of inadequacy that I too have suffered in association with those abuses,” said Bridges.

Ludacris And Eudoxie Got Engaged And Married On The Same Day

Ludacris met his future wife on August 30, 2008 at LudaDay Weekend in Atlanta.

“But don’t get it twisted,” she wrote in an Instagram post on their 10-year anniversary. “He didn’t get to kiss these lips until 2009.”

The couple remained in a long-term relationship for years without making things official. But on Christmas Eve of 2014, he finally popped the question. Eudoxie said yes, but there was no time to plan a wedding. The two got hitched on the spot.

According to TMZ, the rapper asked her to marry him during the day, then took her out to dinner. When they returned to their home, she found a wedding dress—picked out by Luda’s mom—waiting for her.

The actual proposal took place aboard a private jet, where the words “Will you marry me?” were projected on the ground below.

“It was a beautiful wedding,” a source told E! News. “The wedding was small and only close friends and family were in attendance. Ludacris was so thrilled to be getting married and filled with such love for his lady. He was a bit nervous when it was happening but in a very good kinda way.”

“They both want children so that’s something that will likely happen in the next year,” the insider added.

The Couple Are Expecting Their Second Child

As predicted, Ludacris and Eudoxie welcomed their first child, daughter Cadence Gaëlle, into the world in December 2020. And just last month, they announced that they’re expecting a second addition to the family.

“How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?” Ludacris wrote on Instagram. “Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges 👼🏽.”

This will be Eudoxie’s second child and Ludacris’ fourth. The “Act A Fool” rapper has a 13-year old daughter named Karma from a previous relationship.

He also has another 7-year-old daughter named Cai Bella that he fathered in 2013. She was conceived while he was on a break with Eudoxie, which probably caused some stress on the relationship. But Ludacris takes responsibility for his girl and fought in court to earn full custody of the child.

“I am gratified that the judge found me to be the most fit and proper parent to have primary physical custody of our beautiful daughter,” he said in a statement.

Eudoxie has no regrets about the past or her role as the matriarch of a blended family. In 2019, an Instagram user questioned her decision to stay with Ludacris. She replied, “Many people did tell me but I listened to my heart and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Ludacris’ Family Recently Became Gabonese Citizens

Ludacris repaid Eudoxie for her loyalty in a very sweet way. In 2020, he and his children became dual citizens of the U.S. and Gabon.

“Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship!” He wrote on Instagram. “🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽”

It’s great to see that the rapper has used his fame to inspire other Black Americans to embrace their roots. In 2019, he wrote a moving post from Ghana, a former center of the slave trade.

“Our ancestors never gave up Faith,” he wrote. “You can never imprison our minds nor our spirits. They empowered me to Return. I have completed the cycle and I’m beginning a new Cycle. The Chains have been Broken and the indomitable resilience of African People Triumphs.”

Congrats to the Bridges for becoming Gabonese citizens. We hope that their new status brings them even closer as a family.