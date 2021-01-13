‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ethan Suplee Used To Weigh Over 500 Lbs, See What He Looks Like Now After Huge Weight Loss

“I spent decades adjusting to periods of suffering through dieting,” Suplee explained. “It worked. I'd get to my goal—and then very rapidly undo my goal. The way more important level for me now isn’t the period where I'm suffering, but the period where I'm in love with my life.” Undoing all that he's achieved over the last few years would be a shame indeed, especially since it's clear to see that he's very proud of what he's done for himself and happy with the changes he's made in his life. It's amazing to see the result of years of hard work, and even more thrilling to know that this is just the beginning for Suplee.