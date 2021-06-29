‘Erratic’ Wendy Williams ‘Close To The Edge’ After ‘Horndog’ Ex-Husband Reunites With Mistress?

Since breaking up with ex-husband Kevin Hunter in 2019, Wendy Williams’ personal life has been heavily speculated about. Now, one tabloid is claiming the talk show diva is losing her mind after Hunter reunited with his mistress. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Photos Of Her Ex Left Her A ‘Sobbing Mess’

After paparazzi snapped photos of Hunter with former mistress Sharina Hudson and their daughter, the National Enquirer reported that Williams “was left reeling.” A supposed insider close to Williams talked about the pictures’ fallout. “When these new pictures came out of Kevin and his daughter, it pushed Wendy dangerously close to the edge. She’s been a sobbing mess ever since,” they reveal.

The publication thinks the incident might send Williams back towards her alcoholic and drug-addicted ways. “Her friends are worried she’s relapsed because she’s been displaying some erratic behavior. She’s calling friends in the middle of the night again and talking nonstop without making much sense,” the source says. The magazine drives its point home by mentioning how the radio host broke things off with potential boyfriend Mike Esterman despite allegedly being afraid she’ll wind up alone. “She blames Kevin for that!” the source finishes.

Is Wendy Williams Okay?

First off, Wendy Williams is fine. If you look at her Instagram page, the talk show host is posting plenty of pics with her friends and family. She looks to be eating and drinking regularly by the amount of food and beverage porn she shows off on her page — none of which seems to be alcohol-based. She recently went to brunch with her friend Ray J and seemed to be fine while on that outing.

Unnamed sources are completely unreliable. Who knows if Williams even saw the photos? Also, the way the outlet phrased it, made it seem like Hudson and Hunter just recently reunited when in reality they’ve been together since he split with Williams. Why would a few photos bother her now?

The Cruel History Of Wendy Williams

This is not the first time the National Enquirer has tried to make Williams appear unstable. In February, it claimed that the host needed psychological care after the publication said it had a video of a confused Williams wandering around NYC looking for her dry cleaners. Gossip Cop could not find such a video. Two months later, the magazine said friends of the talk show diva wanted her to wear a diaper after she passed gas on air.

Another story from a few weeks ago said that Williams was desperate to find a man and was “scaring them away.” Of course, Gossip Cop doesn’t have to tell you that Williams needs no help in the “men” department. For insight into the controversial talk show host’s life, just tune into her show or Instagram — not the tabloids.

