Erica Michelle Levy: Meet Geraldo Rivera’s Fifth Wife

Geraldo Rivera’s enduring career as a reporter and investigative journalist dates all the way back to the 1970s. From his 11-year stint as host of his eponymous (and often controversial) daytime talk show to his career as a conservative political commentator on Fox News, this 77-year-old television personality has been around the block — both personally and professionally. He’s been married multiple times and is currently wed to a woman that’s many years his junior. Here’s everything you need to know about Erica Michelle Levy, Geraldo Rivera’s wife.

Erica Michelle Levy Is Geraldo Rivera’s Current Wife

Erica Michelle Levy was born just outside of Cleveland, Ohio, on January 30th, 1975. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a degree in communications, she moved to New York City and got a job with NBCUniversal as a television producer. Not long after that, she met her husband-to-be.

Geraldo was married four times prior to meeting Erica. He married his first wife, Linda Coblentz, in 1965 and divorced her in 1969. In 1971, he wed painter (and daughter of famed writer Kurt Vonnegut) Edith Vonnegut, but the two split four years later. On New Years’ Eve in 1976, he married Sherryl Raymond. The couple had a son, Gabriel Miguel, in 1979. After divorcing Raymond in 1984, he married C.C. Dyer in 1987. That marriage lasted until 2000 and produced two daughters — 29-year-old Isabella and 26-year-old Simone.

There Is A 32 Year Age Difference Between Geraldo And Erica

(a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Geraldo met Erica in 2001 when she began working as a producer on his CNBC show, Rivera Live. They married two years later. She was 28, and he was 60 years old. Clearly, the age difference didn’t bother them, and now that they’ve been married nearly 20 years, it’s obvious they were meant to be!

Geraldo And Erica Have Different Political Views

One of the most interesting things about their relationship is that they have diametrically opposed political views—Geraldo is a Republican (and close friend of Donald Trump) while Erica is a staunch Democrat.

One would think this difference of opinion would cause a major rupture in their relationship, but luckily, this isn’t the case. “Our family is a unit and we allow each other the space to disagree on politics,” Geraldo said in a 2019 interview with local Cleveland news station WKYC.

In fact, the pair were even able to make light of their political differences during the 2020 election when they engaged in a playful sign war outside of their suburban Ohio home. After Erica placed a Biden-Harris sign in their front yard, Geraldo responded with a handmade sign that read: “Wife Only. Husband still undecided, leaning to President Trump, but may vote Kanye.”

Speaking with Page Six about the playful sign duel, he said: “There are tensions at home. My wife and daughter are very active and contribute to the Democrats. They put this sign on my lawn and I was horrified!”

The journalist added that he believed his family’s divided political views were nothing unique. “I think that what’s going on in our family right now is, in many ways, very symptomatic of at least half or more of the United States. We see things differently but lovingly,” he told Page Six.

(lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

The couple also has a professional platform they can use to discuss their opposing beliefs —‎ Geraldo’s local radio show. “Erica now is co-hosting my daily radio show, so we get to articulate our various positions,” the host told People in a 2020 interview. “Erica feels very strongly. She watches MSNBC most of the day. She listens to 538 and The Daily, the podcast. She’s really educating herself to a great degree about politics. We try never to debate politics in person or when we’re not on the air because the topic is so inflammatory. The discussion tends to be impassioned, so we kind of have a truce in our real life and save the ebb and flow of big politics for when we’re on the air.”

They Live In Ohio And Have One Daughter Together

Geraldo and Erica have one child together, daughter Solita Liliana (nicknamed “Sol”), who is 15 years old. The family lives in Shaker Heights, an upscale Cleveland suburb, which is where Erica grew up. According to Cleveland.com, they live in a 7,870 square-foot house with an indoor pool.

“It was Erica’s dream house growing up,” Geraldo told Cleveland.com. “She lived on Hermitage, went to Shaker schools. Our daughter goes to schools nearby.”

The talk show host added that he works from the house and has no plans to ever move away. “I broadcast most of my TV and radio shows from here. It’s as good as the New York studio,” he explained. “This house is going to be my tomb. It has a great big basement and plenty of rooms for boxes. I brought most of my mementos.”