Emma Watson Planning ‘Secret Wedding’?

Emma Watson has played a witch, a beauty, and a March sister, but has she added wife to her list of roles? One tabloid is claiming that the Harry Potter actress is headed towards elopement with boyfriend Leo Robinton. Gossip Cop is investigating the reports.

Emma Watson’s Secret Wedding?

When Watson was spotted wearing “what seemed to be an engagement ring” out in public, Heat reported that wedding bells were in the actress’s future. The outlet claimed that Watson and boyfriend Leo Robinton were planning a secret wedding, to not “jinx their love with an over-the-top event.”

The Little Women actress was first linked to Robinton, an American businessman, back in 2019. In the two years since, “ Emma is desperate to elope with Leo and start a family,” an insider told the magazine. Lockdown made a lot of people sort out their priorities and for Watson, it “made her realize how much she values her privacy, and that she doesn’t want to make a big fuss over any [wedding],” the source spilled before adding, “They both want to start a family together, it’s the most important thing to them.

Straight From Twitter

Towards the end of the article, the rag tries to paint Emma Watson out to be a lying diva type and not really as feminist and environmentally friendly as she pretends to be. However, Watson has repeatedly joined and supported causes she believed in, including marching in Washington D.C. for the Women’s March or speaking about the feminist organization He For She at the UN. She is not faking her activism. The publication also insisted over and over again the actress has changed her mind about having an over-the-top wedding, but never cited where she said she wanted a big one in the first place.

If that wasn’t enough evidence to deem the report false, Emma Watson posted a series of tweets addressing the topic earlier this month. “Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.” The star posted one final tweet reading, “In the meantime please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones, and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”

In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Riddikulus Gossip

Stories trying to take the actress down a peg or two is nothing new. In March, Gossip Cop busted a story saying the actress was dropping out of showbiz, when in reality she was taking a break from social media. Now that she’s broken her social media silence, the tabloids should probably give her a follow.

More News From Gossip Cop

Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell ‘Desperate’ To Escape Australia?

Bill Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce, Suffering Serious Health Problems?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Kate Middleton Hiding Baby Bump, Pregnant With Baby #4?

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’