Emma Watson Skipped ‘Little Women’ Press Tour Because She’s Feuding With Her Co-Stars?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Did Emma Watson skip the Little Women press tour because she’s feuding with her co-stars? That’s the allegation that one tabloid published this week. Gossip Cop can put this false rumor to bed.

Watson, who plays Meg March in this recent film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women, has been noticeably absent from the film’s press tour. Life & Style claims the Harry Potter actress may have “had it out with one of the girls” in the cast, which would explain her lack of participation.

Though Watson promoted the film through Instagram posts, it wasn’t enough to cool the ire of her co-stars, according to an anonymous source. “Emma is arguably the biggest star, so her choosing to only promote the movie on Instagram was considered a huge diss,” the alleged insider tells the publication. Watson has 54.2 million followers on the social media site, which surely got the movie tons of publicity, but that supposedly doesn’t mean much to her cast mates.

Watson is further labeled “a total diva” after leaving her co-stars “high and dry,” the outlet continues. Of course, outside of one anonymous source, this tabloid had zero evidence to back up its claims. It’s pure conjecture. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Watson, who dismisses the bogus conspiracy theories.

Looking through photos of the cast posing on the red carpet, there doesn’t seem to be any tension between the stars. In fact, there are many photos of the cast holding hands and laughing, refuting the idea that there’s some sort of beef going on between them. In the photo below, it’s obvious that the co-stars are enjoying each others’ company as they share a laugh at the Little Women premiere.

Other outlets have also made claims about Watson’s “diva” behavior with her costars. In 2018, the National Enquirer published a story about Watson’s bratty behavior on set. The disreputable paper reported that Watson was acting like a “prima donna” and expected every little whim of her’s to be instantly fulfilled because she was used to “being waited on as a child star.” At the time of publication, however, Watson wasn’t actually filming anything, so it was simple for Gossip Cop to bust that phony story.

That same magazine also struck out when it reported on Watson’s love life in 2017. According to that tabloid, Watson and Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame talked every night. Gossip Cop was able to easily debunk the tall tale. Watson herself has said that she and Pattinson are just friends. We also reached out to a source close to Pattinson, who confirmed the two British stars were purely platonic. The magazine has no insight into the actress’s relationships with any of her co-stars.