Emma Watson Accused of Being A Diva

Harry Potter And The Prison of Azkaban star Emma Watson has a reputation in tabloids for being a diva. One tabloid claims that she’s been acting entitled and cold toward her employees. Gossip Cop investigates this nasty rumor.
According to Life & Style, Watson “has a reputation for being one of the most difficult celebrities to work with in Hollywood.” One of her former employees told the tabloid that “she’s demanding, entitled and rarely cracks a smile.” She’s not one to scream at people, but “she’d give you the silent treatment instead.”
Not even Watson’s exes are safe from her “perfectionism.” The “spy” says Watson’s ex-boyfriend William Knight “was the nicest guy ever” and “really loved her, but she walked all over him, too.” The tabloid says this ex-employee “may need a spell to erase the bad memories.”
Most tabloids like to go as vague as possible when printing bogus stories, preferring to say testimonies come from “insiders” or “sources.” This tabloid tries to make this “diva” story sound more legitimate by staying it comes from “a former employee.” Just a few sentences later, it starts printing quotes from “the spy.” A jilted ex-employee and a “spy” don’t mesh together and show that this tabloid can’t really keep its story straight.
How would an employee know how Watson treats her boyfriends? It’s one thing to say Watson is a demanding boss, but then saying she "walked all over” an ex makes this sound like more of a hit piece than an employee’s confession. Plus, Watson and Knight broke-up three years ago, so why is the tabloid publishing this now? The tabloid can’t even say what organization this supposed employee worked in, so it’s all very suspicious.
If you read between the lines here you’ll find a pretty sexist story. Male actors rarely ever get called divas, yet Watson is a diva because she “rarely cracks a smile.” Gossip Cop sees the word diva used closely with other successful feminists like Meghan Markle and Beyonce. Life & Style would prefer for these women to smile and keep their mouths shut it seems.
This is hardly the first story we’ve confronted about Watson acting like a “diva.” This very tabloid said Watson was “a total diva” because she wouldn't do press for Little Women, despite the fact that she attended the premiere and posted about the film on Instagram. Life & Style's sister publication. the National Enquirer, said she was a “bratty beauty” who fussing over catering over a lack of vegan options, but Watson’s not vegan, as Gossip Cop pointed out after speaking to our source close to Watson.
Gossip Cop has also quashed many rumors about Emma Watson's love life, so it’s pretty safe to say that tabloids don’t have any real insight into Watson’s life at all. This diva report has an impossible amount of information and can’t keep its story straight, so we're busting it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Breaking? She's Moving Out, Per Report
Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting Behind The Scenes Of 'The Voice'
Report: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Planned 'Three-Day Destination Wedding' In Maldives
Brad Pitt Crushing On Margot Robbie Again?
Julia Roberts On 'Make Or Break' Vacation With Husband Amid Marriage Problems?