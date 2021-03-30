Emma Watson Accused Of Being A Diva, Storming Off ‘This Is The End’ Set?

Seth Rogen recently gave an interview to GQ magazine where he seemingly implied that Emma Watson had “stormed off” the set of the 2013 apocalyptic comedy This Is The End. Rogen took to Twitter last night to set the record straight and explain what really went down that day on set.

Emma Watson “Stormed Off” Set?

In the wide-ranging interview, Seth Rogen was asked about a rumored incident on the set of This Is The End featuring Emma Watson that didn’t make it into Rogen’s new book, Yearbook. According to a story the interviewer had heard, Watson had “stormed off the set” and had refused to participate in one of the bawdy comedy’s raunchier scenes. The scene in question featured Danny McBride playing a cannibal and holding a gimp-suited Channing Tatum on a leash. “What happened? Had she not read the script properly?” the interviewer asked.

Rogen answered, “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know?” He continued, “But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.” It also didn’t hurt, Rogen added, that Watson was “probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Seth Rogen “Corrects” The Story

Now, a day after the interview was published, Rogen has taken to social media to clarify and correct the story. He wrote that the story, as presented in the interview, “misrepresents what actually happened.” He emphatically stated, “Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set.’” He went on to explain that the scene Watson walked away from was not as it was originally scripted to be and had “changed drastically” from what the Harry Potter actress had originally agreed to.

“The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete [expletive],” Rogen wrote. In fact, he blamed himself for not communicating properly with Watson and for putting her in an uncomfortable position. He admitted “it must have been hard for her to say something,” adding, “I’m very happy and impressed that she did.”

Furthermore, there was no fight or argument about Watson’s decision not to participate in the scene since they were both in agreement on the subject. “I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again,” Rogen insisted before once again apologizing to the actress, who has faced rumors of being difficult to work with in the past. Those rumors turned out to be false, just like this latest non-story.

