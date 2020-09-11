Emma Stone Tried To Ruin Andrew Garfield’s Relationships After They Split, According To Rumors

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield began dating after the two starred in the film, The Amazing Spider-Man. They were only together from 2011 to 2015 but, throughout that time, the two didn’t discuss their relationship much at all. Though the former pair have moved on, there were rumors Stone may have interfered with Garfield’s love life. Gossip Cop has gathered some stories we’ve corrected about Stone and Garfield and where they stand today.
Two years ago, Life & Style claimed Emma Stone was trying to break-up Andrew Garfield and Susie Abromeit. An alleged insider claimed Stone was “unhappy” that Garfield moved on with the Jessica Jones star but also purported Garfield "wanted to get back together with Stone." But, the unnamed source continued, “Emma kept playing games" and Garfield "got tired of waiting for his former girlfriend." Gossip Cop, however, checked with a mutual friend of ours and Stone’s to get clarification on the story and was assured the story was completely false.
Months later, the magazine, NW, purported Stone wasn’t happy about Garfield dating the singer, Rita Ora. At the time, reports were emerging about Garfield and Ora dating each other and a supposed source told the publication Ora let slip to pals about her brewing romance with the actor. From there, the outlet also contended Stone wasn’t taking the news so well because she hoped to “reunite” with Garfield. "The thought of Rita getting her claws into Andrew was so hard for Emma to take. She never thought Andrew would be with someone so opposite of her - it's caught her off guard,” added a dubious insider. Gossip Cop learned that there was no truth to the story and we had already corrected the narrative that Stone wanted to get back together with Garfield.
Days later, In Touch maintained Emma Stone "warned" Andrew Garfield to stay away from Rita Ora. The magazine claimed the Easy A star was “shocked” but the news of Garfield dating Ora and "reached out to Andrew” to give him some “friendly advice.” A supposed tipster claimed Stone had “nothing against” the singer but was skeptical of her because of the celebrities Ora was linked to in the past. First, the tabloids alleged Stone wanted Garfield back but then this report asserted Stone was just “looking out” for Garfield. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the actress who told us the story was fabricated.
Overall, there was never any evidence to indicate Stone was trying to interfere with Garfield’s relationships. Besides, the actress has moved on and is engaged to Dave McCary. Gossip Cop is certain Stone isn't concerned about who Garfield is dating or trying to sabotage about his happiness.