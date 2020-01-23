Emma Stone’s ‘Dream Wedding’ Made Up By Tabloid

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

One of this week’s tabloid is pretending to know all the details of Emma Stone’s “dream wedding.” The story is nothing but fiction mixed with speculation. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Inside Emma’s Dream Wedding” reads the headline of a two-page spread in the latest issue of In Touch. According to the magazine, the actress’s nuptials with fiancé Dave McCary “will take place this spring” in Los Angeles. A supposed source tells the outlet that the two will exchange vows “at a small church” in front of “about 20 guests,” but they’ll throw a huge A-list bash afterwards.

“It will be an affair to remember,” says the unknown insider, adding that 350 guests will be attending the party, including many Hollywood superstars. Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson are among the names on the imaginary guest list. Sure, Stone is friends with several of those celebrities and some of them might attend her actual wedding. The tabloid, however, just came up with the names a bunch of famous people who the actress knows. The magazine gets slightly more creative when it maintains that Swift is trying to convince Paul McCartney to perform at the celebration.

From there, the anonymous source insists that Stone and McCary “don’t want to live in Hollywood,” so following their honeymoon, “they’re looking to settle and eventually start a family outside San Francisco.” This is a very random tidbit that doesn’t make much sense considering that McCary works as a segment director for Saturday Night Live, which tapes in New York City. Last August, Stone purchased two homes in Los Angeles. It would appear the couple plan to split their time between the two cities.

The tabloid’s story is both fabricated and based on guesswork. No one close to Stone has spoken to In Touch about her wedding plans. Jennifer Lawrence might be there and it might take place in Los Angeles. If those things pan out, it won’t be because the magazine knew as much. An individual close to Stone tells Gossip Cop that the article is simply “made up.” The details of the actress’s wedding are being kept private and you won’t find any scoops about the ceremony in the pages of the tabloids.

The gossip media frequently pretends to have insight into Stone’s relationship. Back in February 2019, Gossip Cop busted In Touch’s sister outlet, OK!, for wrongly reporting that Stone and McCary had gotten engaged over the 2018 holidays. The couple didn’t announce their engagement until last month – nearly a full year later.

This also isn’t the first time a tabloid has made up a phony story surrounding the actress’s nuptials. Last month, Gossip Cop debunked an article about Stone being at war with Taylor Swift while planning their respective weddings. Swift isn’t even engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Plus, we thought the singer was trying to gussy up Stone’s wedding with a performance by Paul McCartney?