Emma Roberts Wants Julia Roberts To Coach Her In Delivery Room?

That sounds fairly reasonable until the last blurb from this anonymous single so-called mysterious friend: “Emma even wants her to be in the delivery room coaching her. Just being around Julia helps calm her down.” Bit of a leap there OK!. Gossip Cop is pretty sure this claim is false. The only evidence in this article comes from that one single “friend,” and the article doesn’t even clear up whose friend that is. Only Emma and Hedlund would know what Emma’s plan is for the actual birth, not an anonymous tipster who would reveal those plans to a tabloid.