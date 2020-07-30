Emma Roberts Wants Julia Roberts To Coach Her In Delivery Room?

Does Emma Roberts really want her aunt, Julia Roberts, in the delivery room for the birth of her child? As close of a relationship as the family might have, that seems like a bit of a stretch. Gossip Cop can bust this tabloid claim.
In a classic story where the only people who would know for sure are the people involved, OK! Has published a story about Emma asking Julia Roberts to be with her in the delivery room. Emma and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child later this year, and apparently Emma is leaning on her aunt for advice. “The speak practically every day,” an unnamed friend of Emma told the tabloid, “Emma’s getting advice on everything.”
That sounds fairly reasonable until the last blurb from this anonymous single so-called mysterious friend: “Emma even wants her to be in the delivery room coaching her. Just being around Julia helps calm her down.” Bit of a leap there OK!. Gossip Cop is pretty sure this claim is false. The only evidence in this article comes from that one single “friend,” and the article doesn’t even clear up whose friend that is. Only Emma and Hedlund would know what Emma’s plan is for the actual birth, not an anonymous tipster who would reveal those plans to a tabloid.
Emma has yet to publicly acknowledge her pregnancy. It was her mother, Kelly Cunningham, who more or less confirmed the rumors by thanking well wishers on Instagram. Without any public comment from Emma Roberts, it seems impossible for this tabloid to make an accurate assessment as to her delivery room wishes.
The delivery room is actually a fairly common location in tabloid stories. This tabloid claimed in 2015 that Kim Kardashian was having major delivery drama, drama which seems to come about whenever she has had a child. Gossip Cop debunked that story, just as we debunked Star, a sister magazine of the one in question, for claims that Kate Hudson was dumped in the delivery room. Both Kardashian and Hudson are still with Kanye West and Danny Fujikawa respectively.
Emma Roberts is seldom the subject of tabloid scrutiny, making this story all the more peculiar. We did debunk a story from OK's sister magazine, Star in 2018 that Lea Michele was determined to get married before Roberts could marry her boyfriend at the time, Evan Peters. Roberts and Peters broke up before any wedding bells chimed, so they did not “elope in Las Vegas just to shut” Michele up. This tabloid had no legitimate insight which puts this delivery room story under additional scrutiny.
Julia Roberts, on the contrary, is constantly on tabloid pages. The tabloid in question recently said her marriage was "on the brink" because her husband refused to stop surfing. It’s stories like this that demonstrate how little insight the tabloid has into the lives of the stars it writes about. Roberts and husband Danny Moder recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, so this story of waves and strain was completely made-up.
It’s completely possible that Emma is asking Julia, mother of three, for pregnancy advice. Who knows, maybe she even wants her in the delivery room. However, the odds that OK! has the scoop on this story are extremely low. Emma has not spoken publicly about the pregnancy at all, so any story about her delivery room plans can only be wild conjecture.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.