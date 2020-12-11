Who Is Machine Gun Kelly's Baby Mama? Everything You Need To Know About Emma Cannon

Before "Bloody Valentine" singer Machine Gun Kelly unveiled a new sound and new relationship with Megan Fox, the rapper-turned-alternapunk was linked to Emma Cannon. Unfortunately for fans who want more intel on his history of exes, little is known about Cannon except that she's MGK's baby mama. Since the couple's split, she's done an exceptional job at maintaining her privacy (which is in stark contrast to other MGK girlfriends of past).
MGK formally came on the scene in 2012 with his album Lace Up, and ever since then he's been linked to one high profile woman after another. With acting roles and music awards under his belt (including a recent MTV VMA), his desirability has only increased.
But even while MGK plays the field, he appears to make his tween daughter a priority. He is often spotted with her on outings, which only stokes further curiosity about her mother. Here's what our sleuthing skills have managed to discover about Emma Cannon and MGK's relationship, as well as info on the kid that they share.
Emma Cannon is perhaps MGK's first true love. The two reportedly met as teenagers, long before MGK rose to fame. In 2008, when he was only 18 years old, the couple welcomed their first and only child, daughter Casie Colson Baker, to the world.
Rumor has it MGK and Cannon were married for quite some time, but no source has been able to confirm this. Cannon makes getting to the truth twice as hard. She has no social media presence and there have been zero public sightings with her ex. A curious public is forced to depend on second-hand accounts for information.
However, MGK does drop some hints in his music. In 2013, he released "Her Song" off of his EST 4 Life mixtape. It's widely believed that the track, which describes trading fame for love, is dedicated to Cannon. In it, he raps, "I'm just out here chasing my dreams girl / But it's crazy cause that dream cost me my dream girl / Promise you I wouldn't change before I left / Now I think leaving is the one thing I regret."
The pair doesn't seem to have ever taken a shot at reconciliation, but that hasn't stopped MGK from being the best dad he can be. He and Casie are often spotted spending quality time in Los Angeles.
Machine Gun Kelly dated many women in the years following his split with Emma Cannon. Read on to find out about some of his most notable romances.
Although they only dated for a few months, MGK and Amber Rose were an item in 2015. But Rose, who has a history of rapper exes (Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa) quickly realized that she was repeating old patterns. “I can’t really support a man on tour anymore," she told Perez Hilton on his podcast. "I kind of did that already and I’m just not in a space where that’s really what I want to do I just need to focus on my son and my business. I’m dating other people and just having a good time.”
MGK was linked to DJ (and Diplo's ex) Chantel Jeffries in the summer of 2019. Although the pair first denied their relationship, they went Insta-official in late September. Jeffries posted a paparazzi photo of the couple in her Stories, captioning it with "My Baby." MGK promptly reposted it, adding "ily bb" (translation for the boomers: I love you, baby) to his caption.
By October, Jeffries posted a cryptic tweet that read, "It’s hard to make someone happy who wants to be sad." The two unfollowed each other on social media and that was that.
In January 2020, MGK was spotted with Noah Cyrus at various Grammys after parties. Cyrus had just come off of an ugly split with rapper Lil Xan, so perhaps MGK was just a fast rebound. After a night of public hand-holding and party-hopping, nothing else seemed to have transpired.
In March 2020, MGK confirmed that he was dating model Sommer Ray. But the rapper announced their split the very next month in a harsh way.
MGK immediately backtracked and added, "I shouldn’t have tweeted personal business. especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided." But it was already too late. Ray replied with a salty tweet of her own:
In March 2020, MGK met Megan Fox on the set of the upcoming indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. Fox, who was in the early stages of her split from husband Brian Austin Green, seemed to take things slow.
Green, on the other hand, used social media to telegraph a cryptic hint about their break-up. In May, he confirmed their separation on his podcast; days later, Fox appeared as the star in MGK's video for "Bloody Valentine."
By July, they were Instagram official, and in November, Fox officially filed for divorce from her husband. Given that she was dating someone new before her divorce was finalized (in fact, proceedings are still ongoing), rumors ensued. To date, there seems to be no truth to speculation that they are already prepared to walk down the aisle, or that she wants to run back into the arms of Brian Austin Green.
Whatever happens to the two, expect Cannon and MGK to maintain an amicable relationship on the side. From what we can gather, he has nothing but respect for the woman he co-parents Casie with.