Who Is Machine Gun Kelly's Baby Mama? Everything You Need To Know About Emma Cannon

Amber Rose

Although they only dated for a few months, MGK and Amber Rose were an item in 2015. But Rose, who has a history of rapper exes (Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa) quickly realized that she was repeating old patterns. “I can’t really support a man on tour anymore," she told Perez Hilton on his podcast. "I kind of did that already and I’m just not in a space where that’s really what I want to do I just need to focus on my son and my business. I’m dating other people and just having a good time.”