Eminem’s Daughter Unleashes ‘Machine Gun Kelly Storm’ In Bikini Shot

R
Rebecca Cukier
11:00 am, August 25, 2021
Eminem performing on stage behind flames.
(Getty Images)

Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade has sparked a massive storm as her bikini snaps gain traction. The influencer and daughter to “The Real Slim Shady” rapper Eminem went viral as she showed off her summer-ready bikini body from a yacht earlier this month, but it didn’t take long for the comments section to drag in 48-year-old dad Em’s biggest enemy.

Back in 2012, Ohio-born rapper Machine Gun Kelly sparked a feud by commenting on a then-underage Hailie – fans haven’t forgotten it and the “Rap Devil” star’s name now tops comments.

Hailie Jade’s Bikini Snap Brings Up MGK Beef

Scroll for the photo, one shared with Hailie’s 2.2 million Instagram followers. The new PUMA partner, taking a break from shouting out the sportswear giant, posed all golden tan and abs in a tiny and mismatched bikini. Hailie stunned fans while kneeling from the vessel, going for swirl-effect and aqua stripes via her bikini bottoms, plus a fun, plunging, and citrus top. Also rocking shades and with her hair blowing around her face, Hailie dropped her two shots for a total 196,000+ likes, writing: “Aye aye, captain.”

See The Photos Below

Over 1,800 comments have been left. By far the most-liked was one reading: “Mgk scrolled right past.” While it’s been nearly a decade, Grammy winner Eminem’s fans are yet to make peace with MGK’s now-deleted tweet as he referenced a then-16-year-old Hailie and wrote:

“I have to say, she is hot as f**k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king.”

“Hahahaha OP COMMENT,” one fan replied. Another, meanwhile, mentioned MGK’s current and high-profile relationship with Transformers actress Megan Fox, writing: “Yeah cuz he has Megan Fox now.” “Old version of Hailie is Megan,” a third added.

The MGK/Eminem beef did not end on Twitter. Following Kelly’s comment, Eminem released “Not Alike” as he dissed MGK, who retorted with “Rap Devil”. Eminem, still not done, then lashed out at MGK in his song “Killshot.”

“Not Alike” straight-up called out 31-year-old Kelly, as Eminem rapped: “I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f**k you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f**k don’t sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

Hailie, who does not feature her famous father on Instagram, continues to make headlines for becoming a celebrity in her own right. The Michigan State University graduate is now the new promotional face of PUMA, joining the brand’s main faces Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa. Her yacht post also caught a celebrity like from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

