Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Shares Rare Photo Of Her Boyfriend, They Look So Cute Together

Hailie Jade Mathers, Eminem’s only biological daughter, posted a photo of her new boyfriend to her Instagram page, and the young lovers look absolutely adorable together. The two have been together since they were in high school and even attended the same university after they graduated. As for what Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, thinks of his daughter’s boyfriend, the 25 year old insisted that his reaction was different from how her followers had imagined in the comments of the adorable selfie.

Hailie Jade Mathers’ Boyfriend Is So Cute!

What a couple of sweethearts! High school sweethearts, to be exact. Hailie Mathers, who goes by Hailie Jade on Instagram, posted the cutest selfie of herself and boyfriend Evan McClintock. The two 25 year olds have been an item since they were in high school, and their relationship managed to weather the ups and downs of both high school and college as the two are still going strong today.

The two posed for the casual photo while hanging out outside on what appeared to be a gray lounge chair of some sort. Hailie propped her arm on McClintock’s shoulder with her hand perfectly posed to show off her killer manicure. She pulled her best model pout while McClintock simply smiled big for the camera. He’s dressed a bit more casually than the Instagram influencer, wearing a simple pale blue t-shirt with the phrase “Été Sunsets” written on it above a picture of palm trees.

The Two Look Great Together

Hailie was a bit more dressed up and wore a fawn-colored dress. Hailie knows how to stay on trend, which is why her cut-out style dress is super hot right now. To pull the look together, she also wore a pale colored hat with a black ribbon visible just above the hat’s rim. Since her dad’s style famously leans more towards plain white t-shirts, it’s clear that Hailie gets her sense of fashion from somewhere else.

Speaking of Hailie’s famous father, Eminem is reportedly very supportive of her relationship with McClintock. The father-of-three probably has to be, considering the fact that the two have been together for so long. If he wasn’t, McClintock would probably need to be on the lookout for a diss track with his name on it!

