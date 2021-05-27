Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Just Posted The Hottest Bikini Selfie, See The Pic Here

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is clearly ready for some pool or beach time this summer. The 25-year-old social media influencer certainly looked summer-ready in her white bikini and complementary powder blue bucket hat. The saucy bathroom selfie is sure to get Hailie some new followers.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has always been extremely proud of his daughter Hailie Jade. He was also extremely protective of her privacy when she was a child, but now that she’s all grown up, Hailie is becoming a star in her own right. Since uploading her first Instagram photo five years ago in 2016, Hailie’s follower count has swelled to an impressive 2.1 million. With sexy snaps like her latest upload, it’s not surprising that so many people want a peek into her life.

Eminem’s Daughter Has Never Looked So Grown Up

In the bathroom mirror selfie, Hailie strikes a provocative and confident pose, with one arm holding up her phone to take the picture while the other is folded playfully behind her head. The pose is perfect for showing off Hailie’s pure white bikini, which looks amazing against her tanned skin. The bottoms are high-cut, which is all the rage.

Though she’s also wearing a triangle bikini top, the design is relatively conservative. Compared to the barely-there swimwear the Kardashians regularly post themselves traipsing around in, Hailie is practically fully dressed. The pale blue bucket hat, another hot trend Hailie totally rocks, pulls together the whole look. The caption reads, “ready for allllll the summer days” followed by a yellow flower emoji. Hailie definitely looks summer-ready, that’s for sure. She’s already wearing the hottest looks for the season and she’s never looked better.

Hailie Jade is one of Eminem’s three daughters. His eldest daughter, Alaina, and his youngest daughter, Whitney, were adopted by the rapper. Alaina is the biological daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kimberly Scott’s sister, while Whitney is Scott’s daughter from a previous relationship. Like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the late Kobe Bryant, Eminem is a proud “girl dad,” and it’s clear that he loves his children, no matter how they came to be in his care.

More News From Gossip Cop

Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?



Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson



This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For



‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?



Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried