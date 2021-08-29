Eminem’s Daughter All Legs For Pumpkin Spice Welcome

Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is showing off her killer body and ushering in pumpkin spice season. The influencer and new PUMA partner has been making summer 2021 headlines for her sizzling bikini snaps, but it was one eye on fall ahead of the weekend as Hailie went leggy in her bedroom and shouted out pumpkin spice coffee.

Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers, the daughter to 48-year-old “Slim Shady” rapper Eminem posed all folded legs from her neat bedroom, and it was the thumbs-up as fans flocked to the comments section.

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Stuns In Leggy Bedroom Selfie

Scroll for the photo. Hailie’s snaps have been making headlines this month, and not just for seeing the beauty blogger win fans over with her good looks. A yacht-set bikini snap of the Michigan State University graduate recently brought a massive storm as rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s 2012 beef with dad Em resurfaced – none of that in this post, though, where Hailie was all good looks, plus a little caffeine for good measure.

Snapping herself in tiny cut-off denim shorts, a plunging white tank top, plus a crisp pair of white sneakers, Hailie looked wistfully into her camera, with the lens also taking in her super-toned legs, catwing eyeliner, and cute green beanie hat.

On the floor next to Hailie was a black iced coffee, one the star mentioned in her caption as she wrote: “Heard pumpkin spice was back so it’s only fair that beanies come out now too, right?”

The post, which came as a promotional and paid one with sportswear giant PUMA, closed with Hailie writing: “Wearing @pumawomen mayze sneakers here!” Hailie also confirmed she’s a PUMA partner – she joins the brand’s main faces Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

See The Photo Below!

The August 19 post has now topped 130,000 likes, with MTV face Kailyn Lowry also leaving one. “Beanies make your outfits so much better, right?? and even better no one will see if you haven’t washed your hair, so win-win i guess,” one fan replied. Others, meanwhile, couldn’t help but quote dad Eminem – “Hailie Jade, I love that name,” one said.

Hailie had introduced her partner status with PUMA earlier this year, sharing multiple shots of herself in shorts and a bikini top as she asked:



“Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn’t have much more room in my suitcase 😜.”