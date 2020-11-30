Why Eminem Is Proud Of His Daughter Hailie

Over the course of 11 studio albums, the 15-time Grammy winner has praised his little girl and rapped about their evolving relationship. But Hailie Mathers has come a long way from being the 2-year-old who coos in the background of her dad's ominous track “97 Bonnie and Clyde”—she's now an adult who is forging her own path to fame. Find out more about Eminem's daughter and what she's up to these days.