Why Eminem Is Proud Of His Daughter Hailie

For a man whose life and career is defined by dysfunction, highly publicized beefs, and controversial music, it's easy to overlook the fact that Eminem is a pretty decent dad.
The Detroit rapper, born Marshall Mathers, welcomed daughter Hailie Mathers into the world in 1995, just a few years before The Slim Shady LP shot him into stardom. While Eminem has famously used his music to take swipes at his mother, Debbie Mathers, and ex-wife, Kim Scott, Hailie is the only family member who consistently inspires him in a positive way.
Over the course of 11 studio albums, the 15-time Grammy winner has praised his little girl and rapped about their evolving relationship. But Hailie Mathers has come a long way from being the 2-year-old who coos in the background of her dad's ominous track “97 Bonnie and Clyde”—she's now an adult who is forging her own path to fame. Find out more about Eminem's daughter and what she's up to these days.
Eminem blew up on the rap scene in 1999 with the release of his second studio album, The Slim Shady LP. Combining his dark humor and outrageous lyrics with producer Dr. Dre's gangsta rap cred, the record was praised by critics and earned Eminem two Grammys in 2000.
Despite outrage from critics for lyrics that were deemed homophobic and misogynistic, Eminem saw continued success over the next two decades. The Marshall Mathers LP, released in 2000, set a record for the fastest-selling rap album in the U.S. And in 2002, after releasing the number one album The Eminem Show, the rapper made his acting debut in the semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. The soundtrack single "Lose Yourself" was certified quadruple platinum and won the 2003 Academy Award for Best Original Song.
In the mid-2000s, Eminem stepped out of the spotlight while he struggled with an addiction to prescription pills. Sober since 2008, Eminem made a comeback in 2009 with Relapse, which won another two Grammys. His 2010 follow-up, Recovery, broke the record for the most successive number-one albums by a U.S. solo artist.
Eminem received mixed reviews for his next three albums (The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, and Kamikaze), but his 2020 release, Music to Be Murdered By, debuted at number one. Despite the controversy over the track "Unaccommodating," which references a 2017 terrorist attack in Manchester, England, the album generally revealed a rapper who had come a long way from his Slim Shady days.
Through it all, Eminem has always used his music to share unfiltered thoughts about his family. Perhaps that's why fans are curious to know more about his daughter—the only subject of his lyrics who survives unscathed.
Hailie Jade Scott Mathers was born on December 25, 1995 in Detroit, Michigan. She is the only biological daughter of Eminem, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott.
Hailie has been a muse for Eminem's music from the time she was 2-year-old. In a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper reveals that he lied to Scott so that he could include their daughter's vocals in "'97 Bonnie and Clyde"—a track about murdering Scott.
"I ... told her I was taking Hailie to Chuck E. Cheese that day," Eminem said. "But I took her to the studio. When she found out I used our daughter to write a song about killing her, she f---ing blew."
There are references to Hailie in at least 20 other tracks by Eminem. For 2002's The Eminem Show, he dedicates an entire song to her. "My baby girl keeps getting older / I watch her grow up with pride," he raps about the then-7-year-old in "Hailie's Song." "My insecurities could eat me alive / But then I see my baby / Suddenly I’m not crazy / It all makes sense when I look into her eyes."
But Eminem also expressed some regret for making his daughter a muse. In the track "In Your Head," from 2017's Revival, he raps, "Hailie, baby, I didn't mean to make you eighty / Percent of what I rapped about / Maybe I shoulda did a better job at separating / Shady and entertaining from real life."
Hailie is surprisingly grounded given her own parents' chaotic lives. In 2018, she graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in psychology. a 3.9 GPA and a spot on the Dean's List hint that she didn't skate by on her dad's fame. And these days she's blowing up as an influencer. Her Instagram account currently has 2 million followers tuned into her daily life.
Despite Eminem's tumultuous on-and-off relationship with his ex-wife, Hailie is the tie that binds them.
In a 2016 interview with Detroit radio show Mojo in the Morning, Kim discussed the aftermath of a 2015 suicide attempt. "[Eminem] has been real supportive, she said. "We are really close friends. We are just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible."
Their attempt at healthy co-parenting has apparently paid off. Earlier this year, Eminem appeared on Mike Tyson's podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, and marveled at how Hailie has grown into a respectable young woman.
"No babies, [but] she has a boyfriend," the rapper revealed. "But she’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college, had a 3.9 [GPA]."
"When I think about my accomplishments, probably the thing I’m the most proud of, is being able to raise kids," he added. "It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have. People also think too that money just buys happiness—that is absolutely not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside, otherwise none of this sh-t means nothing."