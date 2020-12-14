Who Is Emily Wilkinson? All About The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

One might be led to believe that this picture-perfect couple met back in high school or college, but the two actually hooked up in LA. (In fact, Wilkinson is four years older than her man.) According to ESPN, Wilkinson was introduced to Mayfield by a mutual friend in 2017. Hesitant about dating a "punk football player," she rebuffed his initial advances. Mayfield tried to play games, following and unfollowing her on Instagram to gain her attention. She eventually relented and agreed to go on a date just before his last college game at the 2018 Rose Bowl.