Emily Ratajkowski Shares Series Of Nude Pregnancy Photos And They’re Stunning

Even though Emily Ratajkowski may be taking a break from her modeling work for maternity leave, she’s obviously still just as skilled at is as ever. She shared a series of nude photos to celebrate her pregnancy to her Instagram, looking as professional as ever despite it just being a personal shoot.

The 29-year-old model, who announced her pregnancy last October, is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She posted a series of stunningly lit pictures, all photographed by the equally talented Renell Medrano.

Of course, Ratajkowski received a tide of support and compliments in the comments. Gabrielle Union called the series “beautiful,” while Irina Shayk left a trail of fire emojis. Several of Ratajkowski’s fellow models voiced their support as well, leaving dozens of heart emojis.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a few other snaps from her pregnancy series with Medrano, including one with her gorgeous (and massive) wedding ring while she reclined in bed with a pair of chic sweats.

She also posted a few of her with a bit more of a formal tone with the model clad only in a black jacket and pants. As an added bonus, a furry friend seemed to briefly join in on the shoot, although it looks like the pet was more interested in getting some pets from the photographer rather than the subject.

It seems like Emily Ratajkowski and Medrano had a highly productive shoot, which also seems to have included a few dreamy shots of the model in the bath and highlighting her pregnancy curves.

It seems as though her quarantine pregnancy is going well so far, and like most people, she also looks to have taken to working from home as a result of the pandemic still keeping most people in lockdown. Once she’s able to welcome her baby into the world, there’s no doubt that Emily Ratajkowski will continue to prove herself as one of the top models in the industry.

