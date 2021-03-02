Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Emily Ratajkowski in a sheer black dress News Emily Ratajkowski Shares Series Of Nude Pregnancy Photos And They’re Stunning

Even though Emily Ratajkowski may be taking a break from her modeling work for maternity leave, she’s obviously still just as skilled at is as ever. She shared a series of nude photos to celebrate her pregnancy to her Instagram, looking as professional as ever despite it just being a personal shoot. The 29-year-old model, […]

 by Griffin Matis
Jennifer Lopez, in a blue dress, points to something as Alex Rodriguez, black suit, looks on Celebrities ‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

Has “narcissistic control freak” Jennifer Lopez forced her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, into becoming her “obedient lapdog” over rumors he cheated on her with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy? A tabloid claims this week that Lopez has laid out strict rules for Rodriguez to follow, including what he eats and when. Gossip Cop looks into the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline holding hands News Britney Spears’ Kids Look A Lot Like Their Dad In Latest Pic

Believe it or not, Britney Spears‘ two sons are already taller than her. In a rare social media post with her kids, her children look a little like they’re evoking the fashion stylings of their dad, Kevin Federline. Spears and Federline have two sons together, Sean Preston Federline, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14. Kevin […]

 by Griffin Matis
Kathryn Hahn and her husband Ethan Sandler at the "Transparent" Golden Globe Viewing Party in 2015 Celebrities Who Is Ethan Sandler? All About Kathryn Hahn’s Husband

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn is an actress that can do it all. And her husband, Ethan Sandler, has been by her side her entire career.

 by Jane Andrews
News

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Series Of Nude Pregnancy Photos And They’re Stunning

G
Griffin Matis
12:28 pm, March 2, 2021
Emily Ratajkowski in a sheer black dress
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Even though Emily Ratajkowski may be taking a break from her modeling work for maternity leave, she’s obviously still just as skilled at is as ever. She shared a series of nude photos to celebrate her pregnancy to her Instagram, looking as professional as ever despite it just being a personal shoot.

The 29-year-old model, who announced her pregnancy last October, is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She posted a series of stunningly lit pictures, all photographed by the equally talented Renell Medrano.

Of course, Ratajkowski received a tide of support and compliments in the comments. Gabrielle Union called the series “beautiful,” while Irina Shayk left a trail of fire emojis. Several of Ratajkowski’s fellow models voiced their support as well, leaving dozens of heart emojis.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a few other snaps from her pregnancy series with Medrano, including one with her gorgeous (and massive) wedding ring while she reclined in bed with a pair of chic sweats.

She also posted a few of her with a bit more of a formal tone with the model clad only in a black jacket and pants. As an added bonus, a furry friend seemed to briefly join in on the shoot, although it looks like the pet was more interested in getting some pets from the photographer rather than the subject.

It seems like Emily Ratajkowski and Medrano had a highly productive shoot, which also seems to have included a few dreamy shots of the model in the bath and highlighting her pregnancy curves.

It seems as though her quarantine pregnancy is going well so far, and like most people, she also looks to have taken to working from home as a result of the pandemic still keeping most people in lockdown. Once she’s able to welcome her baby into the world, there’s no doubt that Emily Ratajkowski will continue to prove herself as one of the top models in the industry.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

George Clooney, Brad Pitt Haven’t Spoken In Years After Public Argument?

Fleetwood Mac’s $50M Mansion Is For Sale But You Might Recognize It From From A Classic Movie

Elton John’s Friends Worried He Only Has Months To Live?

Angelina Jolie Struggling To Date After Divorce; Accused Of Being A Homewrecker

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.