Tabloid Says Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Are ‘Stronger Than Ever’ After Alleging They’d Split

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

A tabloid is pretending to have insight into Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s marriage, which it says is “stronger than ever.” The couple’s marriage is certainly strong, but it’s an odd story considering the magazine had previously claimed the two were headed for a split. Gossip Cop can explain.

An article in this week’s OK! purports to offer readers Blunt and Krasinski’s “sweet love story and their secret to a lasting marriage.” The magazine features “exclusive” quotes from an unknown source, who says that working together on A Quiet Place Part II “has brought them even closer together – and their relationship is the strongest it’s ever been.” The film was recently delayed due to coronavirus concerns, but the alleged tipster says the spouses “know they have so much to be grateful for. They have a cozy home, two beautiful daughters and, most importantly, they have each other – and that will never, ever change.”

From there, the anonymous insider throws in generic details about the couple’s relationship, such as how they “love going to the theater, but dinner and movie nights are fun too.” The questionable source says the “secret to their marriage” is they always have fun together, adding, “They’re blissfully happy and always laughing. They love the life they’ve created.”

This might be a sweet story had it been printed by a reputable publication with actual insider knowledge about the couple. However, Gossip Cop busted the same tabloid last year for falsely claiming Blunt and Krasinski were having marriage problems because they were spending so much time apart. An alleged source insisted the two were “going through a rough patch,” which involved them “bickering or not speaking at all.”

The story made little sense. As we noted at the time, the spouses were gearing up to shoot A Quiet Place Part II together, so they weren’t spending time apart. A spokesperson for the couple also confirmed that the article was “ridiculous.” The following month, the tabloid wrongly reported that Krasinski was acting “weird” while shooting the horror sequel, and those around him hoped Blunt would get him back to normal. The actor’s rep confirmed that story was absurd as well.

All of a sudden, the tabloid wants readers to believe it knows why the couple’s marriage works so well. OK! has pulled this trick in the past. Once it becomes clear that a famous couple isn’t breaking up, the tabloid switches course and pretends to exclusively know why their relationship is so great. Just last month, for example, the outlet called Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage “perfect” after years of falsely alleging they’d divorce.

In January, the tabloid wrote a story about Robert Downey Jr.’s “amazing” marriage to his wife Susan. That article came just one week after Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming the actor’s marriage was in trouble. Be it for better or worse, the tabloid has zero knowledge about any of these famous spouses. Flip-flopping back and forth to cover all bases doesn’t give OK! credibility.