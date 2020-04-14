Truth About Emilia Clarke’s Secret Love Life

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Emilia Clarke is not publicly dating anyone, but if the tabloid world is to be believed she’s got a lot of secret relationships brewing with other celebrities. Here are some recent dating rumors that Gossip Cop has debunked about the actress.

In January 2018, HollywoodLife wrongly reported that Pitt was “crushing” on Clarke after he bid $90,000 at a Haiti relief charity gala to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with her. After he was outbid by another attendee, the gossip blog wondered whether “a new romance [would] brew” if Pitt had won the screening. Gossip Cop dismissed the claim by pointing out that Pitt had upped his bid to $120,000 when he learned that Clarke’s Thrones castmate Kit Harington would also be there – which obviously meant that Pitt wasn’t bidding on the screening as a way to get alone time with Clarke. Pitt’s spokesperson also denied the claim on the record for us.

A few weeks later, the National Enquirer used the same event as an excuse to claim that Pitt and Clarke were going to start hanging out together, according to a supposed “snitch” close to the pair. “It’s time for Brad to start hanging out again, and Brad has his eye on Emilia,” the tipster told the tabloid, adding that “this time all it will cost him is dinner and drinks. Gossip Cop checked in with a trusted source close to Clarke, who told us that she and Pitt had not been in touch since the gala. A source close to Pitt likewise said the story was untrue.

That April, Life & Style published an article claiming that Pitt’s friends were trying to set him up with famous actresses – not only Clarke, but also Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, and Kristen Wiig. Another shady “insider” claimed that Pitt’s manager and “some producer pals” had “put together a list of potential partners to zero in on someone who’s not only gorgeous but his intellectual equal.” The idea that Pitt’s manager would try to play matchmaker for him in this way was ridiculous. A trusted source close to Pitt told Gossip Cop that the rumor was “wrong,” though of course “his friends want him to be happy.” Once again, that one charity gala is the only time Pitt and Clarke have been linked in any way.

That June, Woman’s Day picked a different star actor to pair up with the actress, this time claiming that Chris Pratt was trying to date Clarke. “He thinks Emilia is totally hot,” a suspicious tipster told the tabloid. “Now that they’re both single, their mutual friends think they’d make a great match.” Of course, at the time Pratt had already begun dating Katherine Shwarzenegger, who is now his wife. Additionally, Gossip Cop could not find any evidence that Pratt and Clarke knew each other at all, except for one time in 2016 when they posed for a photo at the MTV Movie awards.

Most recently, Woman’s Day came back again with a phony rumor about Emilia Clarke, this time alleging that Victoria Beckham was angry at her husband David for flirting with Clarke over text. David had recently posted a picture to Instagram of himself meeting the actress, which Victoria was allegedly “unimpressed” by. “It was odd for him to post that picture knowing it would upset Victoria,” said another phony source, “so a lot of people are speculating it’s a sign they might actually be over.” It was a truly ridiculous claim to make, as Victoria had recently posted a picture of the whole Beckham family together on Thanksgiving. Clarke may be very private about her dating life, but that doesn’t mean she’s romantically involved with every single guy she takes a photo with.